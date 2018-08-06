The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, which kicked will be at the 1STBANK Center the same night. Scottish trio CHVRCHES is in town for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, Panic! at the Disco is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, and Leon Bridges takes over Red Rocks on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 6
CHVRCHES (also August 7)
$36-$38. 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday
$47.50-$50, 5:30 p.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, AUGUST 7
Panic! at the Disco
$30.75-$70.76, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Backwoods Riot Festival
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Summer Salt
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Lao Tizer Quartet
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8
Jeff Lynne's ELO
$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Portugal.The Man
$46.75-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jack White
$65-$85, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Shane Smith & the Saints
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Curtis Salgado
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Omar Apollo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The War and Treaty
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, AUGUST 9
Leon Bridges
$56.95-$82, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Katie Herzig
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Angelique Kidjo's Remain In Light and Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
$70-$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Lupe Fiasco
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Wheeler Walker Jr.
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Rayland Baxter
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lady Gang
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
