 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
CHVRCHES plays two nights at the Ogden Theatre this week.EXPAND
CHVRCHES plays two nights at the Ogden Theatre this week.
Mathew Tucciarone

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 6, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, which kicked will  be at the 1STBANK Center the same night. Scottish trio CHVRCHES is in town for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, Panic! at the Disco is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, and Leon Bridges takes over Red Rocks on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

CHVRCHES (also August 7)
$36-$38. 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday
$47.50-$50, 5:30 p.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

Panic! at the Disco
$30.75-$70.76, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Backwoods Riot Festival
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Summer Salt
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Lao Tizer Quartet
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8

Jeff Lynne's ELO
$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Portugal.The Man
$46.75-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jack White
$65-$85, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Shane Smith & the Saints
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Curtis Salgado
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Omar Apollo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The War and Treaty
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

Leon Bridges
$56.95-$82, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Katie Herzig
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Angelique Kidjo's Remain In Light and Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
$70-$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Lupe Fiasco
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Wheeler Walker Jr.
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Rayland Baxter
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lady Gang
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >