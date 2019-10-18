The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Sara Bareilles brings her Amidst the Chaos Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Colombian singer Maluma is at the venue on Sunday night. This weekend's lineup also includes Jónsi of Sigur Ros and Alex Somers performing Riceboy Sleeps in its entirety with Wordless Music Orchestra at the Paramount Theatre, Jonathan Richman at Swallow Hill Music, Tech N9NE at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Black Lips at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
Sara Bareilles
$35-$105, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
TroyBoi and G Jones
$44-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Michael Franti & Spearhead
$52.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Jónsi and Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Papadosio (also October 19)
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
The Main Squeeze
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Temples
$27.75-$32.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Wage War
$20-$22, 7 p.m, Marquis Theater
Brick + Mortar
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Faye Webster
$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Aaron Parks’ “Little Big”
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Hiss Golden Messenger (also October 19)
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Territorio Liberado Fundraiser
$10/$15, 7 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
Tech N9NE
$44.75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
RL Grime
$35-$150, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Distillers
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Cycles
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Here Come the Mummies
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
The High Hawks
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jonathan Richman
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
Maluma
$59-$500, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Rising Appalachia
$35-$40, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Municipal Waste and Napalm Death
$24-$27, 6 p.m., Summit
The Weepies and Joshua Radin
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Scott H. Biram
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kurt Elling
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Black Lips
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
