Jónsi of Sigur Ros teams up with Alex Somers to perform Riceboy Sleeps at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 18.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 18, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Sara Bareilles brings her Amidst the Chaos Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Colombian singer Maluma is at the venue on Sunday night. This weekend's lineup also includes Jónsi of Sigur Ros and Alex Somers performing Riceboy Sleeps in its entirety with Wordless Music Orchestra at the Paramount Theatre, Jonathan Richman at Swallow Hill Music, Tech N9NE at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Black Lips at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Sara Bareilles
$35-$105, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

TroyBoi and G Jones
$44-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Michael Franti & Spearhead
$52.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Jónsi and Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Papadosio (also October 19)
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

The Main Squeeze
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Temples
$27.75-$32.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Wage War
$20-$22, 7 p.m, Marquis Theater

Brick + Mortar
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Faye Webster
$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Aaron Parks’ “Little Big”
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Hiss Golden Messenger (also October 19)
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Territorio Liberado Fundraiser
$10/$15, 7 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Tech N9NE
$44.75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

RL Grime
$35-$150, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Distillers
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Cycles
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Here Come the Mummies
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

The High Hawks
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jonathan Richman
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Maluma
$59-$500, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Rising Appalachia
$35-$40, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Municipal Waste and Napalm Death
$24-$27, 6 p.m., Summit

The Weepies and Joshua Radin
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Scott H. Biram
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kurt Elling
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Black Lips
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

