DeVotchKa's "Empty Vessels" Will Play on Grey's Anatomy

DeVotchKa's song "Empty Vessels" will be used on Grey's Anatomy.

DeVotchKa's music has graced soundtracks for years. That tradition continues tonight, Thursday, October 11, when the act's song "Empty Vessels," from the quartet's new album, This Night Falls Forever, is slated to be used in the Grey's Anatomy episode "Momma Knows Best."

The act's songs first garnered national attention for their cinematic possibilities with the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. After that, frontman Nick Urata started a film-scoring career, and DeVotchKa's songs have appeared in TV commercials, ads and other films.