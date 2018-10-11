 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Grey's Anatomy">
DeVotchKa's song "Empty Vessels" will be used on Grey's Anatomy.EXPAND
DeVotchKa's song "Empty Vessels" will be used on Grey's Anatomy.
Manmade Media

DeVotchKa's "Empty Vessels" Will Play on Grey's Anatomy

Jon Solomon | October 11, 2018 | 7:55am
AA

DeVotchKa's music has graced soundtracks for years. That tradition continues tonight, Thursday, October 11, when the act's song "Empty Vessels," from the quartet's new album, This Night Falls Forever, is slated to be used in the Grey's Anatomy episode "Momma Knows Best."

The act's songs first garnered national attention for their cinematic possibilities with the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. After that, frontman Nick Urata started a film-scoring career, and DeVotchKa's songs have appeared in TV commercials, ads and other films.

Related Stories

Urata spoke with Westword in August about This Night Falls Forever, DeVotchka's first studio effort since 2011's 100 Lovers. The music video for "Empty Vessels" premieres online on Friday, October 12.

Next month — on Friday, November 16, and Saturday, November 17 — DeVotchka will headline a black-tie and masquerade concert ball at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park  with Diamond Ring opening, before touring the United Kingdom and Europe. 

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >