Dierks Bentley Comes to Denver for Labor Day Block Party, Red Rocks Performances

Dierks Bentley sees Colorado as a second home, and the country star is all geared up to celebrate Labor Day with a block party at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, which he opened two years ago, followed by two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next week. On September 5, he'll be joined by Ashley McBryde, Red Clay Strays and Harper O'Neill, with the Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts opening on September 6.
We caught up with Bentley, who first shared his music in a self-titled debut twenty years ago, ahead of the weekend to discuss his latest album, Gravel & Gold, and what he loves about Denver.
Westword: Ahead of your upcoming Red Rocks shows, what is your favorite thing about playing at that venue?
Dierks Bentley: It's a one-of-a-kind venue with insane acoustics. It’s been about seven years since I’ve played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it. No other venue compares to this one.
Do you have any special memories tied to Red Rocks?
Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the list. This show is going to be a special one.
You’re on tour in support of your album Gravel & Gold. How would you sum up your experience making that album?
In 2020, my family and I lived in Colorado for over a year. During that year, a lot of time was spent reflecting. I came back to Nashville refreshed and with a lot of new ideas. It was about taking all of the experiences from being off the road and putting them into perspective. My mindset as I was making the album was, "It might be gravel, but it feels like gold." Everything came together, and I knew right away this was feeling like the right vibe for the album. Changing your perspective on stuff can really change your life.
What stories or themes did you want to evoke on Gravel & Gold?
Gravel & Gold is my tenth album, and I wanted it to reflect the music that made me who I am, so there’s some bluegrass and traditional country as well as some commercial country. It’s about pushing the music forward with songs that have a new sound, but also putting an arm around the songs and styles that have made me who I am — the idea that "It might be gravel but it feels like gold."
It’s been twenty years since your debut album. As you reflect on your career, what do you consider to be your greatest milestones?
Wow! Every opportunity, album, show and award I've been a part of have all become such amazing memories and milestones. Plus being able to bring my family along with me to experience it all is really something special.
You opened Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Denver back in 2021. What made you choose Denver, and will you be stopping by over Labor Day weekend?
Can’t think of a better way to end the summer than in a place I call my second home. Not only will I be playing two nights at Red Rocks, but I will be hosting a Labor Day Block Party on September 4 at Whiskey Row! I’m excited to get back and celebrate!
You’ve now played shows in Denver dozens of times. What is your favorite thing about the city?
Colorado has always been a second home for me and my family. We love everything about what it has to offer.
Any message for your fans ahead of the upcoming Red Rocks shows?
I’m bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they’ll never forget. See y’all there!
Dierks Bentley will be at the Labor Day Block Party, 4 p.m. Monday, September 4, 1946 Market Street. Tickets are $19.94 to $119.94. He plays Red Rocks, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, and Thursday, September 6. Tickets are $60 to $500.