Flying off the Roof With Dirty Few

Kim Phat: “Back in 2015, we played in Colorado Springs at a DIY spot called the Flux Capacitor. After the show, some people who attended the gig invited us to an after-party.”
“When we got to the house, Micah and Spencer saw some mattresses lying against the side of it. They, of course, thought, ‘Hey, let’s jump off the roof!’”
“They made their way up to the top of the house, and Spencer jumped off onto the mattresses with a great landing. Micah leaped and bounced off the mattress onto the ground face first, legs up in the air, total scorpion style. He got a concussion. We had to leave the party blasting Thin Lizzy to keep him awake on the drive home to Denver.”
Dirty Few plays the hi-dive on Friday, September 14.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
