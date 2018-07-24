Drake and Migos Reschedule Tour Dates, Postpone Denver Concerts

Earlier today, Live Nation confirmed Drake and Migos would be canceling their Sunday, July 29, concert, but that they would still play Saturday, July, 28. Now, Drake's team is saying that both shows will be postponed – along with a handful of others.

"In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule," wrote the spokesperson.

The tour will now begin in Kansas City on August 10. The new Denver dates have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, and refunds will be offered at point of purchase, according to the statement.

As of this writing, Drake himself has yet to comment on his social media.

The full list of changes from Drake's team include the following:

Kansas City, MO rescheduled to August 10.

St Paul, MN rescheduled to August 12.

Toronto, ON rescheduled to August 20 to 22

Salt Lake City, UT rescheduled October 10.

Denver, CO , July 28 and 29 postponed, date TBC.

Scheduled August 20 show in Chicago will be cancelled.