Watch Dressy Bessy's Music Video for "Stay True"

Tammy Ealom shocked her bandmates in Dressy Bessy when she told them she wanted to make a last-minute, high-quality music video for the song "Stay True."

“I said, ‘Let’s shoot something. No pressure. If it looks like crap, we don’t have to use it,'" Ealon says. "It was kind of thrown together last-minute, and it worked out just fine.”

"Stay True" is the lead single off the iconic Denver punk band's new album, Fast Faster Disaster, which comes out this summer, in celebration of the group's twentieth anniversary.