Ecuadorian Indie Sensation Neoma Relocates to Denver, Plays UMS

For eighteen-year-old Ecuadorian indie-rock artist Neoma, relocating to the United States was the next logical step in her budding music career. But the question became what city? Where could her music stand out and be embraced by a musically open-minded population? Ultimately, she landed on Denver.

“I decided to move to Denver, because it is a city that I personally believe is going to grow more and more. It is full of people who support their local artists,” says Neoma. “Also, there’s mountains!”

Coming into music, there wasn’t a particular moment that made her want to become a performer. Rather, she had a need to express herself and honor her pop-music heroes.

“Pop music has always been there for me since I was a kid," she says. "When I got older, the artists that blew my mind were Grimes and Björk. It wasn’t just the music for me; it was everything about them that influenced me as a musician and a creative."

It wasn’t easy for Neoma to leave her home in Ecuador and the music scene that shaped her, but she knew she had to make the decision.

“Ecuador is a poor country, and even though I love it, it was hard to see a sustainable future for me making music out there,” says Neoma. “My hope is to inspire the next wave of young Ecuadorian music lovers to take a risk and to start making music and show that it is possible to make a name for yourself, even if you’re from a small country.”

Neoma played her first Denver show at the Denver Distillery in June and will perform at the Underground Music Showcase on Friday, July 26, at the Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway.

While Neoma may be mostly unknown in the Denver scene, she’s coming in at her best. She released a series of singles since 2017 that put her on the map in Ecuador (including the song “Real,” with an impressive 180,000 streams on Spotify). Ahead of her debut American performance, she dropped “Young”, her first release in English. But for Neoma, no matter what language the music is in, the songwriting process is a therapeutic and meaningful way to connect with her feelings.

“I always say that songwriting for me is the best part of being a musician,” says Neoma. “I get to connect with myself so I can find inspiration based on an old feeling, vent about something that made me feel upset during the day or just because I need to get something off my chest.”

Neoma's music will stand out in the Denver music scene. Her songs are smooth and quaint, and have a timeless quality that transcends languages, a rare trait for any songwriter. Like most modern musicians, finding the balance between pursuing her dreams and paying the bills is a tricky, but not an impossible game to play.

“The completion and release of my new album Real is my primary goal right now. The album is going to be out soon, and that is a big step for me. I work full time, then I come home to my home recording studio and try to get as much finished as possible,” says Neoma. “After the release, I want to perform as much as I can and create some music videos, but if you ask me for a long term goal, I would love to perform on a big festival. I’ve been recording my album with the mindset of “this has to sound like a song that everyone is gonna be singing at a huge stage.”

The Underground Music Showcase runs July 26 to 28 at various venues on South Broadway. For more information, go to to the UMS website.