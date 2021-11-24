Seven Easy Ways to Add Cannabis to Coffee

Smoking weed and sipping coffee is a fun way to sink into a morning, but the duo also pairs up well in the edibles arena. Cream, butter and sugar can all be infused with THC, and there are a handful of easy ways to add an ingestible shot of weed to your bean juice.
Cream or Milk
Infusing milk, half-and-half or condensed milk requires hovering to ensure that a skin doesn't form, but the process is simple (especially if you have an automatic infusion machine). Grind up and decarboxylate your weed (bake it briefly for twenty to thirty minutes at about 280 degrees to activate the THC), and then add it to a simmering pot of milk or creamer. Let that puppy infuse for 35 to 45 minutes while stirring frequently, then strain out the plant matter.
Butter
Plenty of coffee drinkers are already adding butter to their morning brew without involving weed. Following the Bulletproof trend, people add unsalted butter to their morning coffee for reported mental clarity and weight loss, and as a supplement to a keto diet. Will that stop you from getting the munchies after adding THC to the mix? Probably not, but you might feel less guilty.
Using cannabutter is one of the easiest and most traditional ways to make edibles (it's essentially the same as making infused milk or creamer, but with less attention needed), and adding a spoonful of it to coffee requires much less work than making brownies or cookies. Just be sure to eat yogurt or something when you down this drink; you don't want all that weed and caffeine on an empty stomach.
Vegetable Oil or Coconut Oil
Butter isn't the only cooking oil that embraces cannabinoids. Any cooking oil with a high fat content works, and vegetable and coconut oils are an easy substitute in coffee. They'll have a harsher taste than butter and make the coffee feel a little greasy, but both are easier to make and store longer in the fridge. Making infused vegetable or coconut oil calls for a similar process to making butter, and doesn't require much herb for a cup or two. Coconut oil is the more versatile of the two, however, and can even be used to make weed gummies.
Distillate
Don't feel like taking the time to make infused butter or cooking oil, but still want to add a shot of THC to your cup? Distillate could be your easiest choice. THC distilled from marijuana extract is already activated, so you won't need to heat distillate up before ingestion. Concentrate sold in grams is usually packaged in syringes, setting up for an easy drip into your cup or even a pipe garnish or dab. In fact, you can add distillate to just about any drink or dish, or just swallow it straight. The flavor isn't as strong as that of vegetable oil, but you will taste some plant matter.
Canna-sugar
It might seem complicated, but making infused sugar isn't that hard, and it brings a level of flavor and sophistication that cannabutter or oils can't. All you'll need is cannabis, sugar, a high-proof grain alcohol like Everclear, and patience. The plant flavor isn't as strong as it is in most homemade cannabutter, though the cannabinoids will separate and float to the top once the sugar melts, and you'll be able to measure your morning dose in much smaller increments. That green-hued jar of sugar will also look pretty freaking sweet in your kitchen.
Rick Simpson Oil
Intended for medical patients and direct oral consumption, Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) can be added to coffee like distillate. The concentrated THC, accompanied by a full spectrum of cannabinoids and plant compounds, is already activated and usually sold in syringes, so infusion is quick and easy. Medical patients tend to take high amounts of RSO for various ailments, but recreational users have begun using RSO in smaller amounts for the concentrate's full spectrum of plant derivatives, which can bring a calmer high than distillate.
Dispensary Edibles
Don't be afraid to get creative with dispensary edibles. Infused chocolate and caramels melt fast in a steamy hot cup, and you can always use the microwave for good measure. I prefer dark chocolate for a mocha flavor, but salted caramel is a welcome alternative. Dutch Girl's infused stroopwafels wouldn't technically count as a coffee addition, but letting them soften over the steam of your morning cup is a delicious form of extra credit.