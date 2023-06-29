Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Hip-hop legend Doja Cat is back and has just announced her Scarlet Tour, which will be making a stop at Ball Arena on Friday, November 10. Tickets are $49.50-$179.50 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour: With Ice Spice and Doechii, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$179.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Próxima Parada: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $20
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour: With Khalid and Cat Burns, Sat., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $49-$154
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Common Kings & Steel Pulse: Celebration Tour: With Jakobs Castle, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $35-$69.75
Kim Petras: Feed the Beast World Tour: Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50
FOX THEATRE
ZZ Ward: One Hell of a Night Tour: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30
GLOBE HALL
High Country Hustle: With Magoo and Derek Dames Ohl, Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $15
Wyatt Flores: With Evan Honer, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15
Girl Ultra: With Shao, Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $20
Amy Shark: Can I Shower at Yours Tour: Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $22
Ezra Bell: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $18
GOTHIC THEATRE
Don Broco & the Home Team: With Skyler Acord and The Color, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $32.50
ZZ Ward: One Hell of a Night Tour: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $35
HI-DIVE
Casey James Prestwood (Album Release Party): With Horsebitch and Shawn Hess, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Trujillo Company (Record Release Party): With Friendship Commanders and Post Paradise., Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Bastardane: Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $16-$18
little image: With Hastings and Levi Evans, Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Sorcha Richardson: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $18-$22
LEVITT PAVILION
Itchy-O: With The Drood, Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., free
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With Snakes, Sun., Aug. 6, 5 p.m., free
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Polkadot Palace: With Chophaus, Ozone Jones and Holden Reed, Sun., Aug. 27, 6 p.m., $14-$17
The Criticals: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20
MARQUIS THEATER
Sad! An Emo Rap Thing: With Blade Trip, Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Hanabie: With Dropout Kings and Fox Lake, Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m., $20
Islands: Tue., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $20
Invent, Animate: With Void of Vision, Thrown and Aviana, Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $17
MEOW WOLF
Mura Masa: Wed., July 19, 9 p.m., $35
Global Dance Festival Official Afterparty: Day 1: Fri., July 21, 10 p.m.
Global Dance Festival Official Afterparty: Day 2: Sat., July 22, 10 p.m.
MISSION BALLROOM
Cannibal Corpse: With Mayhem, Gorguts and Blood Incantation, Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $35.50-$75
Twiddle: With Melt, Sat., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$60
OGDEN THEATRE
The Cat Empire: Where the Angels Fall Tour: With High Fade, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.50
Neal Francis: Francis Comes Alive!: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Stavroz: Kick Up the Dust Tour: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$35
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Not Another D+D Podcast: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $45-$79.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour: With Ashley McBryde, Red Clay Strays and Harper O’Neill (9/5), with The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey and Kaitlin Butts (9/6), Tue., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $60-$589
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Joelton Mayfield: With Last Humans, The Maggie Valley Band and M.G. Clark, Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Buudrow: With Matt Anton, Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Broken Record (Album Release Show): With Plasma Canvas and Replica City, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $12
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Death Lens: Sun., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $16
Röyksopp: "True Electric" North America Tour 2023: Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $35
Justin Quiles: Niveles Tour 2023: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $57-$82
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.