ego n friends Showcased Magic of Collaboration at Intimate Westword Concert

When Denver musician ego released his album are u alone? as ego n friends, he answered the LP's title in the process. He wasn't alone: He had fostered friendships and connections through collaborations in the local music scene, which he wants to uplift further.
Westword members got to hear songs from the album at an intimate concert at the office on August 1, and they really got to see the integral meaning of collaboration in music. During the show, ego brought up a different musician for nearly every song, including Lady Los, Solo V, Monica the Great, Cameron Cade and ReSrface. Ego kept the audience engaged throughout the evening, from joining in sing-alongs to listening to his insightful answers to questions about equity in the local music scene during a post-show Q&A.
