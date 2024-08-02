 ego n friends Westword Concert: The Magic of Collaboration | Westword
ego n friends Showcased Magic of Collaboration at Intimate Westword Concert

The Denver artist brought up a different musician for nearly every song, including Lady Los, Solo V, Monica the Great, Cameron Cade and ReSrface.
August 2, 2024
Ego n friends brought collaborators Lady Los, Cameron Cade, Monica The Great, ReSrface and Solo V to the Westword office.
Ego n friends brought collaborators Lady Los, Cameron Cade, Monica The Great, ReSrface and Solo V to the Westword office. John McSweeney
When Denver musician ego released his album are u alone? as ego n friends, he answered the LP's title in the process. He wasn't alone: He had fostered friendships and connections through collaborations in the local music scene, which he wants to uplift further.

Westword members got to hear songs from the album at an intimate concert at the office on August 1, and they really got to see the integral meaning of collaboration in music. During the show, ego brought up a different musician for nearly every song, including Lady Los, Solo V, Monica the Great, Cameron Cade and ReSrface. Ego kept the audience engaged throughout the evening, from joining in sing-alongs to listening to his insightful answers to questions about equity in the local music scene during a post-show Q&A.

See photos from the ego n friends show below:
click to enlarge Ego n friends at the Westword office on August 1.
Ego n friends performed for Westword's third in-office concert for members.
John McSweeney
click to enlarge Ego n friends performs at the Westword office on August 1.
Ego n friends performed songs from his 2024 album, are u alone?, which featured multiple collaborators.
John McSweeney
click to enlarge Westword members listening to ego n friends at the Westword office.
Westword members listened to ego n friends' intimate set at the Westword office.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge Ego n friends performs at the Westword office August 1.
Ego n friends performed songs off his new album with a guitar and a loop pedal.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge Lady Los performs Outside this City with ego n friends at Westword on August 1.
Ego n friends brought out Lady Los to perform. The two collaborated on his song "Outside this City" from his latest album, are u alone?
John McSweeney
click to enlarge Ego n friends and collaborator Cameron Cade perform at the Westword office on August 1.
Ego n friends performs "Lovestruck" with vocalist Cameron Cade, one of the collaborators on his new album.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge
Solo V performing with ego.
John McSweeney
click to enlarge
Monica the Great
John McSweeney
click to enlarge Music Editor Emily Ferguson interviews ego n friends at the Westword office August 1.
Music Editor Emily Ferguson and ego n friends discuss his music, his life, and equitable booking in the Denver music scene.
John McSweeney
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
