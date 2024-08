ego n friends Showcased Magic of Collaboration at Intimate Westword Concert

click to enlarge Ego n friends performed for Westword's third in-office concert for members. John McSweeney

click to enlarge Ego n friends performed songs from his 2024 album, are u alone?, which featured multiple collaborators. John McSweeney

click to enlarge Westword members listened to ego n friends' intimate set at the Westword office. Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge Ego n friends performed songs off his new album with a guitar and a loop pedal. Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge Ego n friends brought out Lady Los to perform. The two collaborated on his song "Outside this City" from his latest album, are u alone? John McSweeney

click to enlarge Ego n friends performs "Lovestruck" with vocalist Cameron Cade, one of the collaborators on his new album. Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge Solo V performing with ego. John McSweeney

click to enlarge Monica the Great John McSweeney

click to enlarge Music Editor Emily Ferguson and ego n friends discuss his music, his life, and equitable booking in the Denver music scene. John McSweeney

When Denver musician ego released his album are u alone? as ego n friends , he answered the LP's title in the process. He wasn't alone: He had fostered friendships and connections through collaborations in the local music scene, which he wants to uplift further.members got to hear songs from the album at an intimate concert at the office on August 1, and they really got to see the integral meaning of collaboration in music. During the show, ego brought up a different musician for nearly every song, including Lady Los Cameron Cade and ReSrface . Ego kept the audience engaged throughout the evening, from joining in sing-alongs to listening to his insightful answers to questions about equity in the local music scene during a post-show Q&A. Our next in-office concert will be with Grace DeVine on Thursday, August 15. Become a Westword member and discover your next new favorite local artist.See photos from the ego n friends show below: