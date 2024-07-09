 Westword Concerts: Two August Shows Announced Featuring Denver Music | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Westword Announces August In-Office Concerts With ego n friends and Grace DeVine

Join us on Colorado Day with ego n friends and August 15 with Grace DeVine. Westword members get first dibs; become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom.
July 9, 2024
Support local, independent journalism. Get access to cool events.
Support local, independent journalism. Get access to cool events. Left, ego n friends image by Christian Hundley; Grace Devine image submitted by Grace DeVine
Share this:
What better way to celebrate Colorado Day than by hanging out at your favorite local, independent alt-weekly and listening to live local music?

Join us on August 1 at 6 p.m. for our next Westword in-office concert, featuring ego n friends. Westword members get first dibs to RSVP. If you aren't yet a member, you can become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom.

Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Any open spots after we ask members will be up for grabs by our newsletter subscribers.

Ego n friends to perform on August 1

Ego n friends is a multi-dimensional indie-pop artist based in Denver who recently dropped a nineteen-track debut album. Raised in the Bay Area by Indian immigrant parents, Aditya Kamath began playing guitar as a preteen and was determined to pursue a career in music by the time he reached high school. After relocating to Denver in 2021, ego n friends reintroduced himself with a steady rollout of singles and a six-track EP, Rose Petals. He adopted the name “ego n friends” to highlight his vast network of collaborators, most of whom he considers close friends.

While working with a diverse community of artists in Colorado and beyond, he experimented with a range of styles before ultimately finding his niche in nostalgia-provoking indie pop and alternative hip-hop. His genre-bending sound is influenced by artists like Dominic Fike, Joji, Col3trane and Frank Ocean.

Ego n friends is also a producer, audio engineer and studio owner who produces, mixes and masters all of his own music. His cinematic production style is characterized by unexpected samples, a dynamic use of sonic space, and a harmonious blend of acoustic and electronic tones.

And the live local music doesn't stop there.

Grace DeVine to perform on August 15

We are stoked to announce that Grace DeVine will bring an intimate acoustic set to our newsroom on August 15 at 6 p.m. DeVine, the 2024 Best of Denver winner for Best Pop Musician, plans to perform her forthcoming EP, Blabble.

“Grace DeVine was born, or perhaps reborn, in the bathtub," Cleo Mirza said in a 2022 Westword story. DeVine was also on our 2023 list of LGBTQ+ musicians in Colorado to add to your Pride playlists.

Hailing from Miami and now a proud Denver resident, DeVine is a visionary pop artist who fuses the scintillating sounds of disco, pop and indie music into a captivating sonic experience. Her musical mission is clear: to create songs that comment on the ridiculousness of life itself. Drawing inspiration from the silly little woes of 21st-century girlhood, DeVine’s songs could quite possibly make you laugh, cry and sing — maybe all at the same time.

Find more upcoming concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek has been the editorial director for Voice Media Group since January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites (Westword, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, and Phoenix New Times). She also leads VMG's audience development team with social media, SEO, and membership strategies. Chelsey has a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is based in Denver.
Contact: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue

Venues

Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue

By Emily Ferguson
Remembering Herman's Hideaway, a Local Music Powerhouse

Venues

Remembering Herman's Hideaway, a Local Music Powerhouse

By Gil Asakawa
Inside John Denver's Studio, Guesthouse in Aspen, Now on Sale for $8.5 Million

History

Inside John Denver's Studio, Guesthouse in Aspen, Now on Sale for $8.5 Million

By Jack Spiegel
Reader: Fans Will Travel Quite a Distance to See a Concert at Red Rocks

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Fans Will Travel Quite a Distance to See a Concert at Red Rocks

By Westword Readers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation