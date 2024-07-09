Westword Announces August In-Office Concerts With ego n friends and Grace DeVine

Join us on August 1 at 6 p.m. for our next Westword in-office concert, featuring ego n friends. Westword members get first dibs to RSVP. If you aren't yet a member, you can become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom.
Ego n friends to perform on August 1
Ego n friends is a multi-dimensional indie-pop artist based in Denver who recently dropped a nineteen-track debut album. Raised in the Bay Area by Indian immigrant parents, Aditya Kamath began playing guitar as a preteen and was determined to pursue a career in music by the time he reached high school. After relocating to Denver in 2021, ego n friends reintroduced himself with a steady rollout of singles and a six-track EP, Rose Petals. He adopted the name “ego n friends” to highlight his vast network of collaborators, most of whom he considers close friends.
While working with a diverse community of artists in Colorado and beyond, he experimented with a range of styles before ultimately finding his niche in nostalgia-provoking indie pop and alternative hip-hop. His genre-bending sound is influenced by artists like Dominic Fike, Joji, Col3trane and Frank Ocean.
Ego n friends is also a producer, audio engineer and studio owner who produces, mixes and masters all of his own music. His cinematic production style is characterized by unexpected samples, a dynamic use of sonic space, and a harmonious blend of acoustic and electronic tones.
And the live local music doesn't stop there.
Grace DeVine to perform on August 15
We are stoked to announce that Grace DeVine will bring an intimate acoustic set to our newsroom on August 15 at 6 p.m. DeVine, the 2024 Best of Denver winner for Best Pop Musician, plans to perform her forthcoming EP, Blabble.
“Grace DeVine was born, or perhaps reborn, in the bathtub," Cleo Mirza said in a 2022 Westword story. DeVine was also on our 2023 list of LGBTQ+ musicians in Colorado to add to your Pride playlists.
Hailing from Miami and now a proud Denver resident, DeVine is a visionary pop artist who fuses the scintillating sounds of disco, pop and indie music into a captivating sonic experience. Her musical mission is clear: to create songs that comment on the ridiculousness of life itself. Drawing inspiration from the silly little woes of 21st-century girlhood, DeVine’s songs could quite possibly make you laugh, cry and sing — maybe all at the same time.
Find more upcoming concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.