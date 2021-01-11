You Have Until 2 p.m. to Bid in the El Chapultepec Auction

A signed and framed photo of former president Bill Clinton that used to hang in El Chapultepec is up for auction.

El Chapultepec — which opened the day after Prohibition ended in 1933 and went on to become one of Denver's legendary jazz venues — closed in December after a nearly nine-decade run. And during that time, the venue saw a number of world-class jazz players come through while also being the main place in town for younger players to hone their chops.

Anna Diaz and Angela Guerrero, who ran the venue after their father, Jerry Krantz, died in 2012, are auctioning off photos, glasses, restaurant equipment, music gear and other memorabilia that was part of the Pec's legacy.

Diaz told the Colorado Times Recorder that the online auction, which starts closing at 2 p.m. today, Monday, January 11, is a way to “share pieces of the Pec with the community” as well as a way to avoid keeping the restaurant equipment in storage.

Lot 455: Framed photos of late El Chapultepec owner Jerry Krantz, two photos of Freddy Rodriguez, who led the house band for forty years, bassist Paul Warburton and Billy Tolles, also a longtime Pec bandlander. Roller Auctions

There are signed and framed photos of Bill Clinton, Red Holloway and Slide Hampton, as well as framed photos of musicians who were integral to the Pec, including saxophonist Freddy Rodriguez, who led the house band for four decades before dying last March from COVID-19 complications, and saxophonist Billy Tolles and Tony Black.

There are also framed photos of nationally known jazz legends who performed at the venue, including Eddie Harris, Lew Tabacken, Pete Christlieb, Bud Shank, Ray Brown, Gene Harris and Richie Cole.

El Chapultepec's piano and bench are up for auction. Roller Auctions

Posters that once hung in the Pec include those advertising Chet Baker film Let's Get Lost, Clint Eastwood's Charlie Parker biopic Bird, and Highlights of the Jazz Story in USA.

Parts of the Pec's sound system are up for auction, including Yamaha and Crate speakers, a Yamaha EMX2000 powered mixing board, and an upright piano and drum hardware.

The metal "Must Be 21 with ID & A One Drink Minimum Per Set" sign that was once placed by the front doors is also part of the auction.

Find out more about the auction here.