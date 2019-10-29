An Impromptu House Concert Redeemed ElectroHawk's Disappointing Night

Gideon Jungmen: “As ElectroHawk, we try to bring everyone together to get up and dance to our addictive music; the trombone helps a lot. Two years ago, we were approached by a record label about performing at a showcase for A&R reps in Englewood. We were very excited to play, and for the chance to bring our sound to a wider audience.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“When we arrived, we were informed the A&R reps were not there. Confused bands wandered aimlessly, looking for any sort of information or structure for the evening. We decided to leave the venue and take everyone who came to see ElectroHawk back to our jam space for a free private show, since people made an effort to see us. People were dancing and singing and wearing alien masks, and it was more fulfilling than we could have expected.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

ElectroHawk’s self-titled debut album will drop in January 2020.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.