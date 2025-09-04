An Iconic Colorado Band Is Reuniting for Salida Music Festival

Smalltown for the Cause is just around the corner in Salida, and one of Colorado’s most beloved folk bands is making an appearance. Elephant Revival will be at the main stage on Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, along with other attractions such as acrobats, yoga classes and surprise musical guests.
The festival, which was originally founded by Scotty Stoughton in 2009 as the Campout for the Cause, was designed to support the intersection of wellness, music education and outdoor activity and philanthropy. The fest will kick off on Thursday, September 18, with performances from Best of Denver award winner Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, the Flat Tops, and a yoga class at the venue at Riverside Park. Attendees are welcome to camp at a designated site in the South Ark Neighborhood along the river, just over a mile from the venue.
Aside from Elephant Revival, Friday will also see performances from WinterWonderWoman, an all-women bluegrass group; Lindsay Lou, another award-winning act; Clay Street Unit, which recently signed to Monument Records, and more. On Sunday, Magoo, Pickin' on the Dead, Moon Tricks and more will warm up the crowd before Elephant Revival closes out the fest. “There's a chance we might do a little collaboration with Moon Tricks," says Bonnie Paine, Elephant Revival's lead vocalist. "They have a really cool, deep, big, electronic, but tasteful [sound]."
Compared to some festivals, Smalltown for the Cause is designed to be smaller, more intimate and nature-focused, which is one of the qualities that draws Elephant Revival to it. The band, which formed in Nederland in 2006, is known for blending elements of Celtic, folk, Americana and indie music, with nature serving as the main influence on its sound. “A lot of our primary inspiration [comes from] nature settings," says lead vocalist Bonnie Paine. "A lot of the melodies I hear come from water sounds or bird sounds, wind sounds. So it's kind of embedded in the songs in that way.”
In addition to preparing for the upcoming festival, Elephant Revival is in the midst of a renaissance after taking a brief hiatus in 2018 and throughout the pandemic. “Sometimes you have to step away and let things change a bit for them to continue on if they're meant to,” says Paine.
The current lineup comprises Paine (cello, djembe, washboard, musical saw), Bridget Law (fiddle, vocals), Dango Rose (upright bass, mandolin, vocals), Darren Garvey (drums, percussion, vocals), Charlie Rose (banjo, pedal steel, mandolin, vocals) and newest member Daniel Sproul (guitars, vocals). Compared to earlier Elephant Revival releases, the band’s current sound is “higher energy,” says Paine, which she attributes to Sproul’s addition.
“And you know, Darren Garvey's been playing drums with us for a few years now, but that definitely added a whole layer of depth to the music, because before it was just me playing washboard or jumbo with a stomp box, which is way different than his whole cool standup setup,” says Paine.
She notes that Elephant Revival is diving into new music for the first time in a few years: “We just came out of the studio this summer, and had an amazing time and tracked a few songs."
The band recorded with Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, Tucker Martine. Paine isn’t yet sure whether a full album is in the works or if the group will release the new music as singles. But the recording process “went better than I could have ever dreamed,” she says.
For the time being, Elephant Revival is focusing on a few limited shows such as Smalltown for the Cause and Moab Folk Festival in November and a little bit of new music. “And," Paine says, "also leaving time for everybody to have their lives, their families and their other musical projects."
Smalltown for the Cause, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, Riverside Park, Salida. Tickets are $99.