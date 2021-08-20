Elisa Canali-Frazier Named Roxy on Broadway Talent Buyer

Since Ophelia’s is still closed for remodeling, on a whim Canali-Frazier sent her résumé to Roxy on Broadway owner Paula Vrakas, who also runs the Roxy in Encinitas, California. Vrakas, who had brain surgery earlier this year, had been handling booking duties for the Denver location since the venue's previous talent buyer Jake Miller moved to England. She had recently been talking to her general manager about hiring a new talent buyer, and before even posting the position, Vrakas hired Canali-Frazier.
While the new buyer officially starts at the beginning of September, Canali-Frazier already booked her first show, Los Mocochetes, on Friday, September 3.
“When I sent in my résumé, I really was missing working in the Denver music scene — like, it was a big, giant black hole that I needed to fill in my heart,” Canali-Frazier says. “I'm just really excited to have this opportunity with Roxy."
The Roxy plans to continue booking mostly local acts.
“There was a real need to have help with the local bands,” Canali-Frazier says, who had experience booking Denver music for Ophelia's brunches and dinners. “I got to know the local scene pretty well. And so I’m taking that experience with me, and I've made a lot of good connections and friendships over the years over there, and so it's kind of my time to let it shine.”
