Elisa Canali-Frazier Named Roxy on Broadway Talent Buyer

August 20, 2021 6:55AM

Prior to the start of the pandemic, Elisa Canali-Frazier had spent about four years at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, booking and running sound for smaller shows, doing graphic design and working the venue’s lights. But since she was doing so many different jobs there, she didn’t feel like she could specialize in any one thing.

Since Ophelia’s is still closed for remodeling, on a whim Canali-Frazier sent her résumé to Roxy on Broadway owner Paula Vrakas, who also runs the Roxy in Encinitas, California. Vrakas, who had brain surgery earlier this year, had been handling booking duties for the Denver location since the venue's previous talent buyer Jake Miller moved to England. She had recently been talking to her general manager about hiring a new talent buyer, and before even posting the position, Vrakas hired Canali-Frazier.

While the new buyer officially starts at the beginning of September, Canali-Frazier already booked her first show, Los Mocochetes, on Friday, September 3.

“When I sent in my résumé, I really was missing working in the Denver music scene — like, it was a big, giant black hole that I needed to fill in my heart,” Canali-Frazier says. “I'm just really excited to have this opportunity with Roxy."

The Roxy plans to continue booking mostly local acts.

“There was a real need to have help with the local bands,” Canali-Frazier says, who had experience booking Denver music for Ophelia's brunches and dinners. “I got to know the local scene pretty well. And so I’m taking that experience with me, and I've made a lot of good connections and friendships over the years over there, and so it's kind of my time to let it shine.”

For more information, go to the Roxy on Broadway website.
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.
Contact: Jon Solomon

