Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and hello, Colorado! Elton John just announced a last-minute Denver date for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour extravaganza, and will be at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 24, at 10am.British indie-rock band Arctic Monkeys added a second date to its 2023 Red Rocks gig, on Tuesday, September 19, with Fontaines D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21.The Broomfield Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-2023 Season; get tickets here. Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 6, 1 p.m., $15-$98With Rajaton and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $35-$110With Olga Kern and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 20, 1 p.m., $15-$98With Chris Thile and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 4, 1 p.m., $15-$98The Best of Christmas Tour: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Mon., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$110With David Korevaar and the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25With Heidi Schmidt and the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m., $7-$25With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25Mon., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $5Thu., Dec. 8, 6 p.m., $54.50-$174.50With Buffalo Commons, Fri., Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18With Flash Mountain Flood and Toast, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $30Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $35Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $22.95With Ritmo Cascabel, Los Narwhals, Las Tumbas y DJ Polvo de Muertos (10/21), with Don ChicharrĂ³n, Ritmo Cascabel y DJ Movete Chiquita (10/22), Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Nightfishing and A Strange Happening, Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12With BabyBaby, John Baldwin and Painted City, Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m., $13Special Edition: With Lpeez and Blankslate, Sun., Oct. 23, 5 p.m., freeFri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $22With Daniel Nunnelee, Fri., April 28, 8:30 p.m., $35.50-$79.50Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $35Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $36.75Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $49.50-$69.50Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $25-$60With Fontaines D.C.,Tues., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $65 and upThu., April 27, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.95With Frank Ray, Greylan James and Kassi Ashton, Sat., May 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 28, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$129.95With Tumbledown Shack (10/28), with Drums and Space (10/29), Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $15With Pink Talking Fish and Runaway Grooms, Mon., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25Sat., Feb. 11, 6 p.m., $27.50Sat., March 18, 6:30 p.m., $23Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $26