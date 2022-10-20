Support Us

Classical Music

Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

October 20, 2022 8:47AM

Last chance to see Sir Elton John live in Denver
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and hello, Colorado! Elton John just announced a last-minute Denver date for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour extravaganza, and will be at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 24, at 10am.

British indie-rock band Arctic Monkeys added a second date to its 2023 Red Rocks gig, on Tuesday, September 19, with Fontaines D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21.

The Broomfield Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-2023 Season; get tickets here.
Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Beethoven Symphony No. 3: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 6, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Dancing Queen - A Tribute to ABBA: With Rajaton and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Bernadette Peters: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $35-$110 Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1: With Olga Kern and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 20, 1 p.m., $15-$98 A Symphonic Evening: With Chris Thile and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 4, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Mon., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$110

BROOMFIELD AUDITORIUM
Season Opener: Beethoven Emperor Concerto: With David Korevaar and the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25
Holiday Program: With Heidi Schmidt and the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m., $7-$25
Music of Eastern Europe: With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25
Silent Film Movie Night: With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25 Presenting Winners of the Young Artist Competition and Favorites from John Williams: With the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $7-$25

ENIGMA BAZAAR
June Star: Mon., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $5

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
2022 SF9 Live Fantasy #4 Delight in Denver: Thu., Dec. 8, 6 p.m., $54.50-$174.50

FOX THEATRE
 Drunken Hearts: With Buffalo Commons, Fri., Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18 The Desert Furs: With Flash Mountain Flood and Toast, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18

GRIZZLY ROSE Granger Smith: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $30

GOTHIC THEATRE
 Sunn O))): Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $35 Rubblebucket: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25 Donny Benét: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $22.95

HI-DIVE Ritmo Cascabel Presents Dos Noches De Cumbia Y Baile!: With Ritmo Cascabel, Los Narwhals, Las Tumbas y DJ Polvo de Muertos (10/21), with Don Chicharrón, Ritmo Cascabel y DJ Movete Chiquita (10/22), Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Gun Street Ghost: With Nightfishing and A Strange Happening, Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12

LARIMER LOUNGE
Neo Tokyo Philharmonic: With BabyBaby, John Baldwin and Painted City, Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m., $13 Indie 102.3 Presents Local 303 Meet Up: Special Edition: With Lpeez and Blankslate, Sun., Oct. 23, 5 p.m., free

MARQUIS THEATER
Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty): Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $22

MISSION BALLROOM
Ashe: Fun While It Lasted Tour: With Daniel Nunnelee, Fri., April 28, 8:30 p.m., $35.50-$79.50

OGDEN THEATRE
 Futurebirds: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $35 Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $36.75

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!: Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
The Gilmour Project Explores Dark Side of the Moon: Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $25-$60

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Arctic Monkeys: With Fontaines D.C., Tues., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $65 and up
Gorgon City: Thu., April 27, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.95
Old Dominion: No Bad Vibes Tour: With Frank Ray, Greylan James and Kassi Ashton, Sat., May 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 28, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$129.95

SO MANY ROADS BREWERY
DeadPhish Orchestra: With Tumbledown Shack (10/28), with Drums and Space (10/29), Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $15 Halloween Show: With Pink Talking Fish and Runaway Grooms, Mon., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25

SUMMIT
 We Came As Romans: DARKBLOOM TOUR 2023: Sat., Feb. 11, 6 p.m., $27.50 Our Last Night - The Welcome Back Tour: Sat., March 18, 6:30 p.m., $23 Inhaler: Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $26

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

