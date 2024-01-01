Emancipator Fans Flock to Meow Wolf for Psychedelic NYE Show: Photos

damame on December 31. Emancipator was created by producer Doug Appling in 2008, and includes live violinist Ilya Goldberg; together, the duo creates dreamy soundscapes perfectly suited to the psychedelic vibes of Meow Wolf. With a solid fan base in Denver, it was no surprise that the show sold out, filled with live-music lovers ready to start off 2024 with a bang.





click to enlarge Edamame opened for Emancipator at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex venue at Convergence Station. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Emancipator performing live at its sold-out NYE show at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge The lights and stage design were out of this world. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge The Perplexiplex is also supplemented by motion-activated light patterns that cover the venue's walls and floor. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge The duo performed in a cathedral-like setting. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge It was a night to be remembered. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)