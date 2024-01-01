 Emancipator Fans Flock to Denver Meow Wolf for NYE Show: Photos | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Emancipator Fans Flock to Meow Wolf for Psychedelic NYE Show: Photos

Emancipator took over the venue with soothing soundscapes to kick off 2024.
January 1, 2024
Emancipator performing live at their sold-out NYE show at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station.
Emancipator performing live at their sold-out NYE show at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Share this:
Emancipator came to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station venue, the Perplexiplex, to ring in the new year with support from Edamame on December 31. Emancipator was created by producer Doug Appling in 2008, and includes live violinist Ilya Goldberg; together, the duo creates dreamy soundscapes perfectly suited to the psychedelic vibes of Meow Wolf. With a solid fan base in Denver, it was no surprise that the show sold out, filled with live-music lovers ready to start off 2024 with a bang.

Take a look at the high vibes in the photos below:
click to enlarge
Edamame opened for Emancipator at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex venue at Convergence Station.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge a dj and violinist on stage
Emancipator performing live at its sold-out NYE show at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The lights and stage design were out of this world.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Perplexiplex is also supplemented by motion-activated light patterns that cover the venue's walls and floor.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge dj and violinist on stage
The duo performed in a cathedral-like setting.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge dj and violinist performing on stage.
It was a night to be remembered.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Rockstar Music Hall Opens Inside Celebrity Lanes on NYE With Live Music and Bowling

Venues

Rockstar Music Hall Opens Inside Celebrity Lanes on NYE With Live Music and Bowling

By Julianna O'Clair
The Mission Behind Mission Ballroom

Venues

The Mission Behind Mission Ballroom

By Julianna O'Clair
Our Ten Most Popular Music Stories of 2023

Music News

Our Ten Most Popular Music Stories of 2023

By Emily Ferguson
Decadence Brings Major EDM Artists to Ring in the New Year: Photos

Photos

Decadence Brings Major EDM Artists to Ring in the New Year: Photos

By Evan Semon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation