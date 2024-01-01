Emancipator Fans Flock to Meow Wolf for Psychedelic NYE Show: Photos

[
{
"name": "December Goal Widget",
"component": "18611479",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "17242653",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261320",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261321",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
}
]
Emancipator
came to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station
venue, the Perplexiplex, to ring in the new year with support from Edamame on December 31. Emancipator was created by producer Doug Appling in 2008, and includes live violinist Ilya Goldberg; together, the duo creates dreamy soundscapes perfectly suited to the psychedelic vibes of Meow Wolf. With a solid fan base in Denver, it was no surprise that the show sold out, filled with live-music lovers ready to start off 2024 with a bang.
Take a look at the high vibes in the photos below:
click to enlarge
Edamame opened for Emancipator at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex venue at Convergence Station.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Emancipator performing live at its sold-out NYE show at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The lights and stage design were out of this world.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Perplexiplex is also supplemented by motion-activated light patterns that cover the venue's walls and floor.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The duo performed in a cathedral-like setting.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.
It was a night to be remembered.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
KEEP WESTWORD FREE...
Since we started Westword
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.