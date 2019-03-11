Need Inspiration to Quit a Job? Porlolo's New Song's for You

Sometimes quitting can be liberating.

That’s the message behind Porlolo’s new song “I Quit,” which longtime Denver musician Erin Roberts wrote about a mantra she had when she was sick of her of boss, struggling as a parent, frustrated with her partner and ready to give up.

“I always turn to irreverence to get through things,” she explains, and the phrase “I quit,” had been one she'd repeated in her head when she was frustrated with life.