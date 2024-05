Every Concert at Ball Arena in 2024

Ball Arena 2024 Concerts

click to enlarge Stevie Nicks is coming May 30. Miles Chrisinger

click to enlarge Janet Jackson will be here June 16. Brandon Marshall

click to enlarge Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Rory Kramer

click to enlarge Missy Elliott will be in Denver on July 16. Live Nation

click to enlarge J Lo will come to Denver on July 22. Norman Jean Roy

click to enlarge Olivia Rodrigo is coming in July. Universal Music Group

click to enlarge Kid Cudi will come to Denver in August. Mel D. Cole, courtesy of AEG

Future & Metro Boomin. Epic Records

click to enlarge Usher is coming to Ball Arena. Bellamy Brewster

click to enlarge Charli XCX will be in Denver with Troye Sivan on October 11. Harley Weir

click to enlarge Billie Eilish will be in Denver on November 19 and 20. William Drumm

While some Nuggets fans may feel a knife to the heart when they think of Ball Arena after game seven of the NBA playoffs , concert-goers have a lot to look forward to at the venue.There's something for everyone in this year's concert lineup. Latin-music fans have an array of acts to choose from, with Peso Pluma, Chayanne, Grupo Ferme and more, while nostalgic acts abound with Aerosmith, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Blink-182 and New Kids on the Block. Usher will perform two nights, and beloved pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are also booked for shows.But that's not all: Take a look at all the tours hitting Ball Arena:Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.Friday, May 31, 7 p.m.Saturday, June 15, 7:45 p.m.Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m.Monday, June 17, 8 p.m.Tuesday, June 25, 6:45 p.m.Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.Tuesday, July 16, 7 p.m.Thursday, July 18, 7 p.m.Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.Monday, July 22, 8 p.m.Tuesday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, August 6, 6:30 p.m.Friday, August 9, 8 p.m.Sunday, August 11, 7 p.m.Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.Saturday, August 17, 7 p.m.Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m.Thursday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.Friday, August 23, 8 p.m.Tuesday, August 27, 8 p.m.Thursday, August 29, 8 p.m.Sunday, September 8, 8 p.m.Monday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.Friday, September 13, 8 p.m.Saturday, September 14, 8 p.m.Tuesday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 18, 8 p.m.Tuesday, September 24, 7 p.m.Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m.Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m.Wednesday, October 2, 8 p.m.Friday, October 4, 8 p.m.Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m.Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.Monday, November 18, 7 p.m.Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20, 7 p.m.