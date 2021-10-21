Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, January 28, with Diplo and Sofi Tukker headlining; Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby are also on the bill. Tickets ($49.95- $99.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 22.
Peter Hook & the Light will be at the Ogden Theatre on Monday, September 5, as part of the band's Joy Division: A Celebration tour, with the former Joy Division and New Order bassist playing Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full along with Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material.
Tickets ($36.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 22.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Wilderado: With flipturn, Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Amber Mark: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $18.50.
American Aquarium: With Cody Canada & the Departed, Tue., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20.75.
The Districts: Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $22.75.
Intervals: Tue., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Joshua Radin: Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $25.
Secondhand Serenade: Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25.
Yumi Zouma: Mon., April 25, 8 p.m., $20.
BOULDER THEATER
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday: Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Trevor Hall: Fri., Nov. 26, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$54.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Bryce Vine: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$65.95.
Felly: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$139.
SHIFT: Ft. FunkStatik & MZG with Underlux, Thu., Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
SZA: Tue., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.
1STBANK CENTER
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $59.95.
GLOBE HALL
Church of Cash: Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $17.
(DJ)-Calvin: With Ohnokhan, the Whimsy of Things, Alex Blocker, Connor Terrones, Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12.
The Strange Parade (The Doors tribute): With Guerilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine tribute), Thurs, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
The Study Abroad (album release): With Bunny Blake, Wed., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $12.
Sugar Britches: With Casey James Prestwood, Trevor Michael, Sun., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $12
GOTHIC THEATRE
Eric Nam: Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$50.
Fletcher: Mon., April 4, 7 p.m., $25.
Ganja White Night: With Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus, Computa, Tyro, R.O, and Matt Doe, Fri., Nov. 12, 11:45 p.m., $39.99-$45.
The Maine: Tue., April 12, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Naked Giants: Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
Open House: With VENTUS, Fin and Decker Rush, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., free.
LOST LAKE
Sweet Pork: With Immigrant's Child & Co-Stanza, Sun., Dec. 12, 3 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Thunderthief: Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $15.
MISSION BALLROOM
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $56.50-$99.50.
OGDEN THEATRE
Mersiv: With Abelation, Player Dave, Superave, Opalyte, Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Parquet Courts: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Pat Green: With Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez, Fri., Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$40.
Peter Hook & the Light: "Joy Division: A Celebration," Mon., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $36.50.
ORIENTAL THEATER
The Mission UK: With Chameleons and Theatre of Hate, Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $32.50-$275.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The British Invasion: Tue., March 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Demetri Martin: Fri., March 25, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks: Diplo, Sofi Tukker; With Talib Kweli and DJ Cassidy, Fri., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Chris Knight: Wed., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Freddy Jones Band: Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
An Irish Christmas in America: Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $30.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: A Crime Scene Christmas: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Sam Adams: Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20.
SUMMIT
iDKHOW: Sat., Jan. 29, 6 p.m., $27.50.
mewithoutyou: Thu., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $27.50
