Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

October 21, 2021 5:50AM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline the Mission Ballroom in December.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline the Mission Ballroom in December. Jon Solomon
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who will release The Future on November 5 via Stax Records, headline the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17, as part of the band's annual holiday shows. Preservation Hall Jazz Band opens both nights. Tickets ($56.50-$99.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 22.

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, January 28, with Diplo and Sofi Tukker headlining; Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby are also on the bill. Tickets ($49.95- $99.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 22. 

Peter Hook & the Light will be at the Ogden Theatre on Monday, September 5, as part of the band's Joy Division: A Celebration tour, with the former Joy Division and New Order bassist playing Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full along with Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material.
Tickets ($36.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 22. 

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Wilderado: With flipturn, Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Amber Mark: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $18.50.
American Aquarium: With Cody Canada & the Departed, Tue., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20.75.
The Districts: Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $22.75.
Intervals: Tue., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Joshua Radin: Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $25.
Secondhand Serenade: Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25.
Yumi Zouma: Mon., April 25, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday: Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Trevor Hall: Fri., Nov. 26, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$54.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bryce Vine: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$65.95.
Felly: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$139.
SHIFT: Ft. FunkStatik & MZG with Underlux, Thu., Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

SZA: Tue., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $59.95.

GLOBE HALL

Church of Cash: Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $17.
(DJ)-Calvin: With Ohnokhan, the Whimsy of Things, Alex Blocker, Connor Terrones, Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12.
The Strange Parade (The Doors tribute): With Guerilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine tribute), Thurs, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
The Study Abroad (album release): With Bunny Blake, Wed., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $12.
Sugar Britches: With Casey James Prestwood, Trevor Michael, Sun., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $12

GOTHIC THEATRE

Eric Nam: Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$50.
Fletcher: Mon., April 4, 7 p.m., $25.
Ganja White Night: With Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus, Computa, Tyro, R.O, and Matt Doe, Fri., Nov. 12, 11:45 p.m., $39.99-$45.
The Maine: Tue., April 12, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Naked Giants: Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
Open House: With VENTUS, Fin and Decker Rush, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., free.

LOST LAKE

Sweet Pork: With Immigrant's Child & Co-Stanza, Sun., Dec. 12, 3 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Thunderthief: Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $56.50-$99.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Mersiv: With Abelation, Player Dave, Superave, Opalyte, Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Parquet Courts: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Pat Green: With Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez, Fri., Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$40.
Peter Hook & the Light: "Joy Division: A Celebration," Mon., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $36.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Mission UK: With Chameleons and Theatre of Hate, Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $32.50-$275.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The British Invasion: Tue., March 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Demetri Martin: Fri., March 25, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks: Diplo, Sofi Tukker; With Talib Kweli and DJ Cassidy, Fri., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Chris Knight: Wed., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Freddy Jones Band: Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
An Irish Christmas in America: Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $30.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: A Crime Scene Christmas: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Sam Adams: Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

iDKHOW: Sat., Jan. 29, 6 p.m., $27.50.
mewithoutyou: Thu., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $27.50


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation