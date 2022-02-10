The Who, Lumineers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

AEG Presents, Governor Polis and Community Foundation of Boulder present the Marshall Fire Benefit Concert, a virtual event featuring Lake Street Dive, Sarah Jarosz, Ryan Tedder, Dave Matthews, Michael Franti, the Avett Brothers, Trey Anastasio, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Yonder Mountain String Band, Amos Lee, Brittany Howard, Lyle Lovett, Steve Miller, Nathaniel Rateliff and more, at 7 p.m. Monday, February 28; admission is a minimum donation of $10.
The Lumineers were slated to headline Coors Field in 2020 but postponed the concert to July 22, 2022. The band released its new album, Brightside, last month on Dualtone. Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez will open. Rescheduled dates from the 2020 tour will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets ($39-$149) for those dates are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Graymattr: With Ego, Ridence, Fri., March 11, 9 p.m.
BALL ARENA
The Who: Mon., Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., $61-$302.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
BbyMutha: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $15.50.
John Moreland: With S.G. Goodman, Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
Rivers of Nihil: Wed., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $19.50-$22.50.
Sunflower Bean: Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Cunninlynguists & Sadistik: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m.
Drunken Hearts & Big Richard: With Crowboy, Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $15.
Fat Tuesday: Ft. Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), DJ Williams (KDTU), Casey Russell, Jeff Franca, Sean Dandurand and more, Tue., March 1, 7 p.m., $20-$30.
Keshi: With Rei Brown, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m.
Noizu: Sat., March 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
COORS FIELD
The Lumineers: With Gregory Alan Isakov & Daniel Rodriguez, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $39-$149.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
P1Harmony: Wed., March 23, 6:30 p.m., $53.25-$183.25.
1STBANK CENTER
Subtronics: Thu., April 21, 6 p.m., $39.99-$69.
FOX THEATRE
Banshee Tree: With Graham Good & the Painters, Fri., April 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATRE
Trey Anastasio Band: Sat., May 21, 6:30 p.m., $55-$99.50.
GLOBE HALL
Green Druid & Friends: Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $15.
S. Carey: With Courtney Hartman, Mon., July 25, 8 p.m.
GOTHIC THEATRE
mxmtoon: With Chloe Moriondo, Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $27.50.
HI-DIVE
Jesse Daniel: With Summer Dean, Sat., April 23, 9 p.m.
NightWraith: With Space in Time, Ghosts of Glaciers, Ashes for the Mute, Fri., March 18, 9 p.m.
System Exclusive: With DEBR4H, Hex Cassette, Mon., April 25, 8 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Orchestrator: With HOT T, Jordan Dale, DJ 710N, Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., free.
Penelope Scott: Tue., March 22, 8 p.m., $20.50.
Proxima Parada: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $15.
LOST LAKE
Cosmic Problems: With Tiny Humans, Hospital Socks, Sun., March 6, 4 p.m., $12.
No Signal: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m., $12.
The Panic of 1873: With Zingaro, Pet Traits, Daniel and the Walking Trees, Sun., Feb. 27, 4 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Girl Ultra: Sun., May 29, 7 p.m., $20.
Ho99o9: Sat., April 23, 7 p.m., $20.
Kelsy Karter: Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $13.
Sea Wolf & Matt Costa: Sun., May 1, 7 p.m., $20.
Vincint: Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $20.
MISSION BALLROOM
Billy Strings: Sat., May 14, 8:30 p.m., $55-$89.
Fleet Foxes: Tue., June 28, 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50.
Idles: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $34.99-$59.95.
Sofi Tukker: Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
ONLINE
Marshall Fire Benefit Concert: a virtual event featuring Lake Street Dive, Sarah Jarosz, Ryan Tedder, Dave Matthews, Michael Franti, the Avett Brothers, Trey Anastasio, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Yonder Mountain String Band, Amos Lee, Brittany Howard, Lyle Lovett, Steve Miller, Nathaniel Rateliff and more, Mon., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $10.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
1964 the Tribute: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Flume: With TSHA, Prospa, okluo (9/6) and Eprom, Shlohmo, okluo (9/7), Tue., Sept. 6, 6 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 7, 6 p.m., $55.95-$99.
Halsey: With the Marias, Abby Roberts, Wed., July 6, 7 p.m.; Thu., July 7, 7 p.m., $59.50-$149.50.
Ludacris & Nelly: Wed., April 27, 7 p.m., $59.95-$149.95.
Marc Rebillet: Sun., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $45.75-$69.
The Motet & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., $42.50-$65.
Nine Inch Nails: Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $85-$145.
Porter Robinson: With Machinedrum, Wavedash, Qrion, Air to Earth, Fri., April 1, 6 p.m.; Sat., April 2, 6 p.m., $49.95-$89.
Seven Lions: With Jason Ross, Thu., June 23, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.
Trey Anastasio Band: Sun., May 22, 6:30 p.m., $60-$79.50.
Wiz Khalifa & Trippie Redd: With Curren$y, Chevy Woods, DJ Squizzy Taylor, Mon., April 18, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$149.95.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project): Fri., July 22, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT
Ilan Bluestone: Sat., April 30, 8 p.m., $25.
Key Glock: Tue., April 26, 7 p.m., $25.
Vanner: Sun., April 3, 7 p.m., $50.
