Every New Denver Concert Announcement

A South Park concert with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone as well as Ween and Primus will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 10. Register to keep up with upcoming tickets here; registration ends Sunday, March 20.
Flogging Molly will bring its thumpy brand of Celtic folk punk to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. You can also catch the band the next day at Dillon Amphitheater. Tickets for both shows are $52.80-$85; Los Angeles ska punks the Interrupters, Tiger Army and the Skints are also on the bill.
Outlaw country legend Steve Earle will take the stage at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder on August 3, joined by the Whitmore Sisters. Tickets are $35-$45.
Get spacey on Friday, March 25, when the Colorado Symphony performs English composer Gustav Holst's "The Planets," with Peter Oundjian conducting.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BALL ARENA
OneRepublic: Fri., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $79.50.
Tom Segura: Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $49.50.
Rod Stewart: Sun., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $129.50.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Nardo Wick: With special guests Slimelife Shawty and Rob49, Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $28-$28.
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Holst's "The Planets": Fri., March 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 27, 1 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
Steve Earle: With the Whitmore Sisters, Wed., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45.
Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: With Sierra Hull, Billy Contreras, Justin Moses, Shaun Richardson and Mark Schatz, Thu., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $37-$55.
DILLON AMPHITHEATER
Flogging Molly: With The Interrupters, Sat., Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., $52.80-$85.00.
ENIGMA BAZAAR
KUVO 89.3 Jazz Odyssey Presents RAMAKHANDRA: Fri. March 18, 7 p.m. Free with registration at kuvo.org.
FOX THEATRE
Start Making Sense: Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Kevin Morby: With Coco, Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
HI-DIVE
Author & Punisher: Wed., May 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Izaak Opatz: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
LEVITT PAVILION
The Polish Ambassador: Sat., May 28, 5:30 p.m., $45.
Thievery Corporation - The Outernational Tour V. 2: Sat., June 4, 6 p.m., $25-$39.75.
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Town Mountain: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $22-$100.
MARQUIS THEATER
Chase Matthew: Thu., May 12, 7 p.m., $20.
MISSION BALLROOM
Mt. Joy: With Wilderado, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75.
Flogging Molly: With The Interrupters, Fri, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., $52.80-$85.00
ORIENTAL THEATER
Sevendust: With Dead Poet Society and Tetrarch, Fri., March 18, and Sat., March 19, $38.
All That Remains: With Miss May I, Varials and Tallah, Tues., April 5, $28.
Cavalera Conspiracy: Fri., June 10, $30.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Big Wild: With DRAMA, Biig Piig and Josh Fudge, Thu., July 28, 7 p.m., $45.95-$95.
South Park: With Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween and Primus, Wed., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson Browne: Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$149.95.
CAAMP: With Futurebirds and Cous, Mon., Oct. 3, and Tues., Oct. 4, $54.95-$99.95.
SUMMIT
Gimme Gimme Disco: Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Veil of Maya / Born of Osiris: Tue., May 3, 5 p.m., $22.
