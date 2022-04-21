Support Us

Every New Denver Concert Announcement

April 21, 2022

The Westword Music Showcase will return to RiNo in September
The 2022 Westword Music Showcase will take place Friday, September 9, starting at 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, starting at noon. This year's Showcase will include headliners The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons and The Main Squeeze, plus more than fifty of Denver's best bands.

The 32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival comes to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch beginning Friday, August 12. This year's lineup features Ani DiFranco, Indigo Girls, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, the Wailin' Jennys and Rodney Crowell. Single =-day tickets start at $85, and multi-day passes and camping are available. Check out bluegrass.com for more details.

Denver doom-metal trio Khemmis plays the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50.

L7 is bringing its sludgy/grungy/punk rock to Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Shawn James: With Gravedancer., Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25

BELLCO THEATRE

Los Angeles Azules - De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Munly & the Lupercalians: With Church Fire and Emerald Siam., Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $24.50

BOULDER CREEK FESTIVAL

Boulder Creek Festival: With Deadphish Orchestra, Hazel Miller & The Collective, the Boulder Sound Machine and more, Sat., May 28, 10 a.m.; Sun., May 29, 10 a.m.; Mon., May 30, 10 a.m., free

BOULDER THEATER

Melvin Seals & JGB: Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Asleep at the Wheel: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50
Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio: Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50

THE CARIBOU ROOM

Twang Is Dead: With Dave Watts., Fri., May 20, 7 p.m., $15

THE COAST

Corb Lund: With Lauren Morrow, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., TBA

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $55-$118

DENVER FIRST CHURCH

Maestros of the Classroom: Fri., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $5-$40

FIDDLERS GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Summer Jam: With Russ, YG, Vince Staples, Cordae, JNR CHOI, Buddy, Kendra Jae, and Trev Rich x TheyCallHimAP., Sat., June 18, 4:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Motion City Soundtrack: With All Get Out and Neil Rubenstein, Sun., July 17, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
Anthrax: With Black Label Society and Hatebreed, Mon., Aug. 1, 5 p.m., $49.50-$79.50
Judah & the Lion - Happy Again Tour: With Smallpools, Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $35-$55

FOX THEATRE

Clayton Polzkill: With Chrispy, Sami G AND Ryne., Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
PUP: With Sheer Mag and Pinkshift, Mon., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50
Steely Dead: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18

GOTHIC THEATRE

Old 97's: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $25
The Wailers: Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25.75
The Wrecks: With girlhouse and Mothe, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $22.50
Khemmis: With Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum and Dreadnought, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $27.50
Gary Numan: With I Speak Machine, Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $32.50

HI-DIVE

WAKE: With Glacial Tomb, Noctambulist and Casket Huffer., Tue., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Cool Ghouls: With American Culture and Easy Eaze, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Los Shadows: With Los Narwhals and Cherry St., Sun., June 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15

LEVITT PAVILION

Central City Opera: With Grand Orquestra Navarre., Sun., May 15, 6 p.m., free
Color Field 3-Day: 3-Day Music Fest with Opiuo, Flamingosis, RJD2 and Option4, Fri., June 24, 2 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 2 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 2 p.m., $49.75-$60
The Altons: With Wes Watkins., Sun., July 3, 6 p.m., free
The Abrams: With Casey James Prestwood., Sun., July 17, 6 p.m., free
Burning Spear: Sat., July 30, 4 p.m.
All Day I Dream: Sun., July 31, 2 p.m., $25-$40
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band: With Zanib., Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., free.
Hot Buttered Rum: Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., free
Y La Bamba: With Kayla Marque., Sun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., free
Oakhurst: Sat., Aug. 27, 6 p.m., free
Supermagick: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse: Thu., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., free

LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS

Town Mountain: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $22-$100.

MARQUIS THEATER

Suitable Miss: With Calling All Captains, Right On, Kid! and Long/Last, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $12
Forever Came Calling: With Homesafe, Pollyanna and Nominee, Tue., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $15

MISSION BALLROOM

Westword Music Showcase 2022: With The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, The Main Squeeze and 50+ of Denver’s best bands., Fri., Sept. 9, 5 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, noon
The Midnight: With NIGHTLY., Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $29.99-$79

MOES ORIGINAL BBQ AND BOWL

J.I.N.X.: With Laces and Unknown Beat, Thu., May 5, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Sam Michelman: With Kingston Linder and Cecelia Casso, Wed., May 11, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Moogie Funke: With Chando, Low Frequency Output, Jayquist and Reggae Rapids, Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Seattle 4Ever (’90s tribute): With Linger (The Cranberries) and GFY (Dave Grohl), Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

OGDEN THEATRE

Lost Dog Street Band: Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $28

OPHELIAS ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Performance Play Music School Band Showcase: Sun., May 15, 5 p.m., $12
LTJ Bukem: Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $20-$35
Snap! 90's Dance Party: Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $24-$28
Jeremy Garrett Bluegrass Band: Sun., June 26, 5 p.m., $22-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Marisela: Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $70
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $29-$105

PLANET BLUEGRASS

32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: With Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, The Wailin Jennys and more!, Fri., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 10 a.m., $85-$185

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Black Crowes: Mon., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $59-$999

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Paul Thorn: Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $35
Jackiem Joyner: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Colin James: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Dee Lucas: With Gino Rosaria and Lori Williams, Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30

SUMMIT

Spider Gang: With Lil Darkie, Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $29.50
L7: Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $25

