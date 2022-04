Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

The 2022 Westword Music Showcase will take place Friday, September 9, starting at 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, starting at noon. This year's Showcase will include headliners The Flaming Lips Cannons and The Main Squeeze , plus more than fifty of Denver's best bands.The 32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival comes to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch beginning Friday, August 12. This year's lineup features Ani DiFranco, Indigo Girls, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, the Wailin' Jennys and Rodney Crowell. Single =-day tickets start at $85, and multi-day passes and camping are available. Check out bluegrass.com for more details.Denver doom-metal trio Khemmis plays the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50.



L7 is bringing its sludgy/grungy/punk rock to Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.With Gravedancer., Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.With Church Fire and Emerald Siam., Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $24.50With Deadphish Orchestra, Hazel Miller & The Collective, the Boulder Sound Machine and more, Sat., May 28, 10 a.m.; Sun., May 29, 10 a.m.; Mon., May 30, 10 a.m., free



BOULDER THEATER Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50With Dave Watts., Fri., May 20, 7 p.m., $15With Lauren Morrow, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., TBA

Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $55-$118: Fri., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $5-$40With Russ, YG, Vince Staples, Cordae, JNR CHOI, Buddy, Kendra Jae, and Trev Rich x TheyCallHimAP., Sat., June 18, 4:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50With All Get Out and Neil Rubenstein, Sun., July 17, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50With Black Label Society and Hatebreed, Mon., Aug. 1, 5 p.m., $49.50-$79.50With Smallpools, Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $35-$55With Chrispy, Sami G AND Ryne., Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Sheer Mag and Pinkshift, Mon., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $25Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25.75With girlhouse and Mothe, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $22.50With Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum and Dreadnought, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $27.50With I Speak Machine, Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $32.50With Glacial Tomb, Noctambulist and Casket Huffer., Tue., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

With American Culture and Easy Eaze, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Los Narwhals and Cherry St., Sun., June 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Grand Orquestra Navarre., Sun., May 15, 6 p.m., free3-Day Music Fest with Opiuo, Flamingosis, RJD2 and Option4, Fri., June 24, 2 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 2 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 2 p.m., $49.75-$60With Wes Watkins., Sun., July 3, 6 p.m., freeWith Casey James Prestwood., Sun., July 17, 6 p.m., freeSat., July 30, 4 p.m.Sun., July 31, 2 p.m., $25-$40With Zanib., Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., free.Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., freeWith Kayla Marque., Sun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., freeSat., Aug. 27, 6 p.m., freeThu., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., freeFri., June 10, 8 p.m., $22-$100.With Calling All Captains, Right On, Kid! and Long/Last, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $12With Homesafe, Pollyanna and Nominee, Tue., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $15With The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, The Main Squeeze and 50+ of Denver’s best bands., Fri., Sept. 9, 5 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, noonWith NIGHTLY., Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $29.99-$79With Laces and Unknown Beat, Thu., May 5, 7 p.m., $12-$18With Kingston Linder and Cecelia Casso, Wed., May 11, 7 p.m., $12-$18With Chando, Low Frequency Output, Jayquist and Reggae Rapids, Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Linger (The Cranberries) and GFY (Dave Grohl), Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18: Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $28Sun., May 15, 5 p.m., $12Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $20-$35Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $24-$28Sun., June 26, 5 p.m., $22-$30Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $70Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $29-$105With Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, The Wailin Jennys and more!, Fri., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 10 a.m., $85-$185Mon., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $59-$999Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $35Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Gino Rosaria and Lori Williams, Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Lil Darkie, Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $29.50Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $25