Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The 2022 Westword Music Showcase will take place Friday, September 9, starting at 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, starting at noon. This year's Showcase will include headliners The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons and The Main Squeeze, plus more than fifty of Denver's best bands.
The 32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival comes to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch beginning Friday, August 12. This year's lineup features Ani DiFranco, Indigo Girls, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, the Wailin' Jennys and Rodney Crowell. Single =-day tickets start at $85, and multi-day passes and camping are available. Check out bluegrass.com for more details.
Denver doom-metal trio Khemmis plays the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50.
L7 is bringing its sludgy/grungy/punk rock to Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Shawn James: With Gravedancer., Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25
BELLCO THEATRE
Los Angeles Azules - De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Munly & the Lupercalians: With Church Fire and Emerald Siam., Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $24.50
BOULDER CREEK FESTIVAL
Boulder Creek Festival: With Deadphish Orchestra, Hazel Miller & The Collective, the Boulder Sound Machine and more, Sat., May 28, 10 a.m.; Sun., May 29, 10 a.m.; Mon., May 30, 10 a.m., free
BOULDER THEATER
Melvin Seals & JGB: Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Asleep at the Wheel: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50
Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio: Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50
THE CARIBOU ROOM
Twang Is Dead: With Dave Watts., Fri., May 20, 7 p.m., $15
THE COAST
Corb Lund: With Lauren Morrow, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., TBA
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
Rodrigo y Gabriela: Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $55-$118
DENVER FIRST CHURCH
Maestros of the Classroom: Fri., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $5-$40
FIDDLERS GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Summer Jam: With Russ, YG, Vince Staples, Cordae, JNR CHOI, Buddy, Kendra Jae, and Trev Rich x TheyCallHimAP., Sat., June 18, 4:30 p.m., $29.50-$99.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Motion City Soundtrack: With All Get Out and Neil Rubenstein, Sun., July 17, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
Anthrax: With Black Label Society and Hatebreed, Mon., Aug. 1, 5 p.m., $49.50-$79.50
Judah & the Lion - Happy Again Tour: With Smallpools, Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $35-$55
FOX THEATRE
Clayton Polzkill: With Chrispy, Sami G AND Ryne., Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
PUP: With Sheer Mag and Pinkshift, Mon., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50
Steely Dead: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18
GOTHIC THEATRE
Old 97's: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $25
The Wailers: Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25.75
The Wrecks: With girlhouse and Mothe, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $22.50
Khemmis: With Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum and Dreadnought, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $27.50
Gary Numan: With I Speak Machine, Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $32.50
HI-DIVE
WAKE: With Glacial Tomb, Noctambulist and Casket Huffer., Tue., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Cool Ghouls: With American Culture and Easy Eaze, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Los Shadows: With Los Narwhals and Cherry St., Sun., June 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
LEVITT PAVILION
Central City Opera: With Grand Orquestra Navarre., Sun., May 15, 6 p.m., free
Color Field 3-Day: 3-Day Music Fest with Opiuo, Flamingosis, RJD2 and Option4, Fri., June 24, 2 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 2 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 2 p.m., $49.75-$60
The Altons: With Wes Watkins., Sun., July 3, 6 p.m., free
The Abrams: With Casey James Prestwood., Sun., July 17, 6 p.m., free
Burning Spear: Sat., July 30, 4 p.m.
All Day I Dream: Sun., July 31, 2 p.m., $25-$40
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band: With Zanib., Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., free.
Hot Buttered Rum: Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., free
Y La Bamba: With Kayla Marque., Sun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., free
Oakhurst: Sat., Aug. 27, 6 p.m., free
Supermagick: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse: Thu., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., free
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Town Mountain: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $22-$100.
MARQUIS THEATER
Suitable Miss: With Calling All Captains, Right On, Kid! and Long/Last, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $12
Forever Came Calling: With Homesafe, Pollyanna and Nominee, Tue., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $15
MISSION BALLROOM
Westword Music Showcase 2022: With The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, The Main Squeeze and 50+ of Denver’s best bands., Fri., Sept. 9, 5 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, noon
The Midnight: With NIGHTLY., Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $29.99-$79
MOES ORIGINAL BBQ AND BOWL
J.I.N.X.: With Laces and Unknown Beat, Thu., May 5, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Sam Michelman: With Kingston Linder and Cecelia Casso, Wed., May 11, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Moogie Funke: With Chando, Low Frequency Output, Jayquist and Reggae Rapids, Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Seattle 4Ever (’90s tribute): With Linger (The Cranberries) and GFY (Dave Grohl), Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
OGDEN THEATRE
Lost Dog Street Band: Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $28
OPHELIAS ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Performance Play Music School Band Showcase: Sun., May 15, 5 p.m., $12
LTJ Bukem: Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $20-$35
Snap! 90's Dance Party: Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $24-$28
Jeremy Garrett Bluegrass Band: Sun., June 26, 5 p.m., $22-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Marisela: Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $70
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $29-$105
PLANET BLUEGRASS
32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: With Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, The Wailin Jennys and more!, Fri., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 10 a.m., $85-$185
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Black Crowes: Mon., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $59-$999
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Paul Thorn: Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $35
Jackiem Joyner: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Colin James: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Dee Lucas: With Gino Rosaria and Lori Williams, Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30
SUMMIT
Spider Gang: With Lil Darkie, Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $29.50
L7: Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $25
