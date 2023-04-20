Meow Wolf's Vortex Fest, LCD Soundsystem and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Navigation
April 20, 2023 6:00AM

Meow Wolf's Vortex Fest returns!
Meow Wolf's Vortex Fest returns! meowwolf.sf / facebook
Meow Wolf's annual Vortex Festival returns to the outdoor space known as the JunkYard with headliners GriZ and Remi Wolf on Friday, August 25, Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Tickets are $59.50 per day, or $219.50 for a three-day pass, and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

LCD Soundsystem just announced two show dates at Red Rocks: Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30. Tickets are $75-$139.50 and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour: With Yasiin Bey, Mon., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95
Iliza Shlesinger: Hard Feelings Tour: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $39-$79

BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of the Beatles for Kids: Mother's Day Celebration (Femme House Benefit Show): Sat., May 13, 11:30 a.m., $18.50
From Ashes to New: With Point North, Sun., May 14, 8 p.m.
Andy Sydow: With Cody Qualls and Mike Ring, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $20
Rolo Tomassi: With The Callous Daoboys and Pound, Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $22.50
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids: Father's Day Celebration (Rex Foundation Benefit Show): Sat., June 17, 11:30 a.m., $18.50
Temples: With Post Animal, Mon., June 19, 8 p.m., $25
Melissa Etheridge: Acoustic Performance: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $250
d4vd: Petals to Thorns Tour: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m.
Generationals: Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25
Benny Sings: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
JP Cooper: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $24.99

BOULDER THEATER
Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Inlovingmemory Tour: With Bones, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker, Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $40-$179

FOX THEATRE
Leadville Cherokee: With Dylan Kishner Band and The Diabolics, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18

GLOBE HALL
BlurredRadio: With Krew, Scuffed and Rosebay, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $15
Parker Millsap: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m.; Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Lyd Lapid: "to love in the 21st century" Tour: With Stephanie Poetri, Tue., June 20, 8 p.m., $18-$78
Ben Kweller: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $27-$30
The Wldlfe: Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Zella Day: With Okey Dokey, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $22

GOTHIC THEATRE
Top Flite Empire: Music by REEFWYA: With Collaboratory Complex, JG, Hyp3, Dime Dee, The Real Age and Much Better Music, Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $20
Pedro the Lion: With Erik Walters, Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $25
The Mountain Goats: Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $45

HI-DIVE
Zealot (Single Release): With Owosso and Loose Charm., Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Church Fire (Music Video Premiere): With .Calm, Moon Pussy and Sorrows., Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15

THE JUNKYARD
Black Coffee: With The Hotline and Zodiac Hause, Fri., May 12, 5 p.m., $39
OYE 2023: A Latin DJ Festival: With DJ Wuazat, DJ Esther Anaya, DJ Cess, DJ J. Medina, DJ Ommix and more, Sat., May 13, 5 p.m., $30
Vortex Fest 2023: With GRiZ, Remi Wolf, Claude Vonstroke, Dusky, Blond:ish, Dennis Ferrer, Justin Martin, The Funk Hunters, Mindchatter, Tokimonsta, QRTR, Underscores, Two Feet and more!, Fri., Aug. 25, 4 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 26, 4 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 27, 4 p.m., $59.50-$219.50

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Flamingos in the Tree: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $18
Jeff Crosby: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $14-$17
Shortparis: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$17

MARQUIS THEATER
Bakester: With SG Budz, Jerney, $ocko, Jack Dawkins, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $20
De'Wayne: Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $17
Baby Rose & Q present: "Through The Soul" Tour: Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $22
Arrows in Action: With Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, Tue., July 18, 6:30 p.m., $21
Eloise: Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $29.50

MERCURY CAFE
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup Party: With The Loser's Club, Mon., April 24, 6:30 p.m., free

MISSION BALLROOM
T-Pain: With Tobi Lou, Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.50
Dream Theater: Dreamsonic 2023: With Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $45
Parkway Drive: Monsters of Oz Tour: With The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50

OGDEN THEATRE
They Might Be Giants (performing Flood in its entirety): Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Gogol Bordello: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $37.50
Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour: With Living Colour, Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Maisie Peters: The Good Witch Comes to North America: With Grace Enger, Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
The Wombats: North America 2023 Tour: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Sleep Token: North American Rituals: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $249-$973
Matt and Kim present: The Matt and Kim Tour: With Matt and Kim, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $30-$35

ORIENTAL THEATER
Against the Current: Nightmares & Daydreams Tour: With Trophy Eyes and Yours Truly, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $25-$175

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Miranda Sings (featuring Colleen Ballinger): Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
The Marshall Tucker Band: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $30-$89.50
Tower of Power: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $51-$96

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
LCD Soundsystem: With M.I.A. and Peaches, Mon., May 29, 7 p.m.; Tue., May 30, 7 p.m., $75-$139.50
311: With J Boog, Matisyahu and Arrested Development, Sat., July 1, 6:30 p.m., $59-$424
Al Green and the Colorado Symphony: With Keb' Mo', Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $77.95-$249.95
The Front Bottoms: With Say Anything and Kevin Devine, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Maggie Rogers: Summer of ’23: With Alvvays, Wed., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., $130-$300
Sting: My Songs Tour 2023: With Joe Sumner, Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $130-$760
Midland Band: The Last Resort Tour: With Luke Grimes and Stephen Wilson Jr., Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $45-$200

ROXY ON BROADWAY
Chrissy Hoskins (downstairs): Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives presents: Liquid Chicken: With The New Creep and Pill Joy, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Love Language: With Djs’ Nina, Destiny Shynelle ,Ejay and live Percussions by Tian Chi Chi, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
I Ya Toya: With eHpH and Hex Cassette, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $15
Sugar Nova: With Jack LNDN, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Derek Dames Ohl: Fri., June 2, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., free

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Wildermiss: Tue., April 25, 9 p.m., $20
The Beach People: With Coast of Ghost and The Non-Renewed, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gasolina Party: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $17-$22

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]
