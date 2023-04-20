Meow Wolf's Vortex Fest, LCD Soundsystem and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

LCD Soundsystem just announced two show dates at Red Rocks: Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30. Tickets are $75-$139.50 and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBALL ARENA
Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour: With Yasiin Bey, Mon., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95
Iliza Shlesinger: Hard Feelings Tour: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $39-$79
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of the Beatles for Kids: Mother's Day Celebration (Femme House Benefit Show): Sat., May 13, 11:30 a.m., $18.50
From Ashes to New: With Point North, Sun., May 14, 8 p.m.
Andy Sydow: With Cody Qualls and Mike Ring, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $20
Rolo Tomassi: With The Callous Daoboys and Pound, Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $22.50
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids: Father's Day Celebration (Rex Foundation Benefit Show): Sat., June 17, 11:30 a.m., $18.50
Temples: With Post Animal, Mon., June 19, 8 p.m., $25
Melissa Etheridge: Acoustic Performance: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $250
d4vd: Petals to Thorns Tour: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m.
Generationals: Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25
Benny Sings: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
JP Cooper: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $24.99
BOULDER THEATER
Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Inlovingmemory Tour: With Bones, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker, Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $40-$179
FOX THEATRE
Leadville Cherokee: With Dylan Kishner Band and The Diabolics, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18
GLOBE HALL
BlurredRadio: With Krew, Scuffed and Rosebay, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $15
Parker Millsap: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m.; Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Lyd Lapid: "to love in the 21st century" Tour: With Stephanie Poetri, Tue., June 20, 8 p.m., $18-$78
Ben Kweller: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $27-$30
The Wldlfe: Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Zella Day: With Okey Dokey, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $22
GOTHIC THEATRE
Top Flite Empire: Music by REEFWYA: With Collaboratory Complex, JG, Hyp3, Dime Dee, The Real Age and Much Better Music, Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $20
Pedro the Lion: With Erik Walters, Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $25
The Mountain Goats: Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $45
HI-DIVE
Zealot (Single Release): With Owosso and Loose Charm., Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Church Fire (Music Video Premiere): With .Calm, Moon Pussy and Sorrows., Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15
THE JUNKYARD
Black Coffee: With The Hotline and Zodiac Hause, Fri., May 12, 5 p.m., $39
OYE 2023: A Latin DJ Festival: With DJ Wuazat, DJ Esther Anaya, DJ Cess, DJ J. Medina, DJ Ommix and more, Sat., May 13, 5 p.m., $30
Vortex Fest 2023: With GRiZ, Remi Wolf, Claude Vonstroke, Dusky, Blond:ish, Dennis Ferrer, Justin Martin, The Funk Hunters, Mindchatter, Tokimonsta, QRTR, Underscores, Two Feet and more!, Fri., Aug. 25, 4 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 26, 4 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 27, 4 p.m., $59.50-$219.50
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Flamingos in the Tree: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $18
Jeff Crosby: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $14-$17
Shortparis: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$17
MARQUIS THEATER
Bakester: With SG Budz, Jerney, $ocko, Jack Dawkins, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $20
De'Wayne: Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $17
Baby Rose & Q present: "Through The Soul" Tour: Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $22
Arrows in Action: With Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, Tue., July 18, 6:30 p.m., $21
Eloise: Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $29.50
MERCURY CAFE
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup Party: With The Loser's Club, Mon., April 24, 6:30 p.m., free
MISSION BALLROOM
T-Pain: With Tobi Lou, Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.50
Dream Theater: Dreamsonic 2023: With Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $45
Parkway Drive: Monsters of Oz Tour: With The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50
OGDEN THEATRE
They Might Be Giants (performing Flood in its entirety): Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Gogol Bordello: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $37.50
Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour: With Living Colour, Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Maisie Peters: The Good Witch Comes to North America: With Grace Enger, Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
The Wombats: North America 2023 Tour: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Sleep Token: North American Rituals: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $249-$973
Matt and Kim present: The Matt and Kim Tour: With Matt and Kim, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $30-$35
ORIENTAL THEATER
Against the Current: Nightmares & Daydreams Tour: With Trophy Eyes and Yours Truly, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $25-$175
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Miranda Sings (featuring Colleen Ballinger): Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
The Marshall Tucker Band: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $30-$89.50
Tower of Power: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $51-$96
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
LCD Soundsystem: With M.I.A. and Peaches, Mon., May 29, 7 p.m.; Tue., May 30, 7 p.m., $75-$139.50
311: With J Boog, Matisyahu and Arrested Development, Sat., July 1, 6:30 p.m., $59-$424
Al Green and the Colorado Symphony: With Keb' Mo', Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $77.95-$249.95
The Front Bottoms: With Say Anything and Kevin Devine, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Maggie Rogers: Summer of ’23: With Alvvays, Wed., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., $130-$300
Sting: My Songs Tour 2023: With Joe Sumner, Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $130-$760
Midland Band: The Last Resort Tour: With Luke Grimes and Stephen Wilson Jr., Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $45-$200
ROXY ON BROADWAY
Chrissy Hoskins (downstairs): Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives presents: Liquid Chicken: With The New Creep and Pill Joy, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Love Language: With Djs’ Nina, Destiny Shynelle ,Ejay and live Percussions by Tian Chi Chi, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
I Ya Toya: With eHpH and Hex Cassette, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $15
Sugar Nova: With Jack LNDN, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Derek Dames Ohl: Fri., June 2, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., free
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Wildermiss: Tue., April 25, 9 p.m., $20
The Beach People: With Coast of Ghost and The Non-Renewed, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gasolina Party: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $17-$22
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.