Experience the Transformational Power of Sound Healing at Boettcher Concert Hall

"I've spent twenty years vocal coaching and leading community singing opportunities, so I've seen firsthand how singing and the voice are fast ways to healing, transformation and change in people's lives," says Davin Youngs, the visionary behind The RESET: An Immersive Sound Healing Experience.
"I have seen time and again that when someone uses their voice or is near someone who is free in their voice, it expands their view of what is possible for themselves."
On Saturday, August 24, Youngs invites Denver audiences to witness the transformative power of sound in Boettcher Concert Hall in ways they have never seen before. Even though it takes place in a grand symphony hall, The RESET is not your typical concert. It's a sonic immersion that takes participants into a meditative state, allowing them to connect with themselves on a deeper level.
"The RESET isn't a traditional performance, so you're not supposed to sit there and watch me the entire time," Youngs says. "I mean, you can, but typically people are lying down. They often bring face masks, or they're just sort of staring off into space. They are bathed in sound, and anyone can enjoy or benefit from that. It's meant to be an expansive, inclusive experience."
"However, in my young adult years, I just had the desire to be honest and true to myself," Youngs says. "Part of that was about coming out as a queer person and really wanting to show up in every space of my life authentically. Unfortunately, much of my early experience with my voice was spent performing in ways that were not always honest or true, so finding my way in adulthood to sing as a way of holding space for honesty has become a passion of mine."
"I was just in total bliss," Youngs says. "I just remember going, ‘What the hell? How did this happen?’ At the time, I was researching circle singing, which is improvisational singing in a group led by a leader. The leader starts an improvised part, which may be very simple, but they repeat it before passing it on to a section of the group, who continue to repeat it, almost like a drum circle. I was practicing with loopers by recording myself, adding new parts and then recording myself again. It just so happened to be at the same time in my life that I had experienced sound healing, and I realized that these two things could go together."
From these early experiments, The RESET emerged as a unique blend of improvisational singing and traditional sound healing instruments like crystal singing bowls, gongs and tuning forks. Youngs explains that the entire experience is crafted in the moment, with nothing pre-recorded, making each performance a reflection of the specific energy of the space and the audience.
"These spaces were literally built to be a keeper of beautiful sounds," Youngs says. "But to be honest, many classical institutions have historically felt inaccessible to everyone, so part of being a classical institution or presenting venue in 2024 is figuring out how to make yourself accessible to all audiences. When I did that in the orchestra, we put people on stage; they were lying down on the stage, balconies and the floor, and it felt like it was more than just a pleasant experience. It felt like an energetic shift for the space because it was bringing people into the venue in ways they had not previously felt they had permission or access to."
Immersive Immersive gathering, hosted by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center, where he got acquainted with the facility. The Denver Performing Arts Complex's "progressive programming" aligns perfectly with his vision for immersive and inclusive experiences.
“The RESET is not for everyone, but when I meet anyone willing to take a risk on this programming and try something experimental like I found in Denver, I'm really grateful for that," Youngs says. In addition to The RESET performance on August 24, Youngs will co-host a Circle Singing Event with Roy Willey, creative director of Voice Circle Colorado, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Wash Park Center for Music & Arts.
upcoming engagement at the Kennedy Center is another step in this journey, marking his dedication to exploring the potential of sound and music as tools for healing and connection.
“I’m interested in growing this," he says. "I see it happening in large stadiums and massive concert halls, with thousands of people lying down. I believe in the ability of this experience to move into much larger spaces while remaining explicit that it is intended to create a space for healing."
As The RESET evolves, Youngs remains committed to using his platform to spark important conversations about the role of art in society. "I am passionate about being at the forefront of that conversation about the healing nature of art and leading the way," he says. "If we want to undo some of the harm done by excluding people over time, we must first be honest. What do the arts do? What does creativity do? What is music for? Yes, it is entertaining, but it also transforms our lives. I want to be a part of that and do it on a big scale.”
The RESET: An Immersive Sound Healing Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 24, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Learn more at theresetsoundexperience.com.