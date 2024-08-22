 Experience Sound Healing at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Experience the Transformational Power of Sound Healing at Boettcher Concert Hall

On Saturday, Davin Youngs will lead an immersive sonic journey called The RESET, which uses sound to expand your sense of self.
August 22, 2024
"I believe in the ability of this experience to move into much larger spaces while remaining explicit that it is intended to create a space for healing," says creator and performer Davin Youngs.
"I believe in the ability of this experience to move into much larger spaces while remaining explicit that it is intended to create a space for healing," says creator and performer Davin Youngs. Courtesy of Eric Snoza

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$13,600
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

"I've spent twenty years vocal coaching and leading community singing opportunities, so I've seen firsthand how singing and the voice are fast ways to healing, transformation and change in people's lives," says Davin Youngs, the visionary behind The RESET: An Immersive Sound Healing Experience.

"I have seen time and again that when someone uses their voice or is near someone who is free in their voice, it expands their view of what is possible for themselves."

On Saturday, August 24, Youngs invites Denver audiences to witness the transformative power of sound in Boettcher Concert Hall in ways they have never seen before. Even though it takes place in a grand symphony hall, The RESET is not your typical concert. It's a sonic immersion that takes participants into a meditative state, allowing them to connect with themselves on a deeper level.

"The RESET isn't a traditional performance, so you're not supposed to sit there and watch me the entire time," Youngs says. "I mean, you can, but typically people are lying down. They often bring face masks, or they're just sort of staring off into space. They are bathed in sound, and anyone can enjoy or benefit from that. It's meant to be an expansive, inclusive experience."
The RESET blends improvisational singing and traditional sound healing instruments like crystal singing bowls, gongs and tuning forks.
Courtesy of Eric Snoza
Youngs, a Chicago-based singer and sound healing artist, created this experience to combine his lifelong love of singing with his desire to help others connect with their voices in a healing way. "What I've created is this weird amalgamation of all these sorts of experiences from my life," Youngs says. He had always enjoyed singing, took voice lessons as a child and eventually enrolled in a music conservatory to study opera.

"However, in my young adult years, I just had the desire to be honest and true to myself," Youngs says. "Part of that was about coming out as a queer person and really wanting to show up in every space of my life authentically. Unfortunately, much of my early experience with my voice was spent performing in ways that were not always honest or true, so finding my way in adulthood to sing as a way of holding space for honesty has become a passion of mine."
click to enlarge
The RESET is not for everyone, but when I meet anyone willing to take a risk on this programming and try something experimental like I found in Denver, I'm really grateful for that," says Davin Youngs.
Courtesy of Abe Frato
Youngs's introduction to the sound healing techniques he now employs in The RESET began unexpectedly at a yoga class in 2017. At the end of their session, his yoga instructor struck a gong, and the sensation Youngs felt made him feel as if he had been transported outside of his body.

"I was just in total bliss," Youngs says. "I just remember going, ‘What the hell? How did this happen?’ At the time, I was researching circle singing, which is improvisational singing in a group led by a leader. The leader starts an improvised part, which may be very simple, but they repeat it before passing it on to a section of the group, who continue to repeat it, almost like a drum circle. I was practicing with loopers by recording myself, adding new parts and then recording myself again. It just so happened to be at the same time in my life that I had experienced sound healing, and I realized that these two things could go together."

From these early experiments, The RESET emerged as a unique blend of improvisational singing and traditional sound healing instruments like crystal singing bowls, gongs and tuning forks. Youngs explains that the entire experience is crafted in the moment, with nothing pre-recorded, making each performance a reflection of the specific energy of the space and the audience.
click to enlarge
In addition to the RESET performance on August 24, Youngs will co-host a Circle Singing Event on August 23 at 6:30 p.m., at the Wash Park Center for Music & Arts.
Courtesy of Matt Leddo
After years of performing in unusual settings, his innovative approach piqued the interest of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2023, leading to a collaboration in January this year that allowed him to expand The RESET to larger venues. Performing in spaces designed for exceptional acoustics, like orchestra halls, added a new dimension to the experience.

"These spaces were literally built to be a keeper of beautiful sounds," Youngs says. "But to be honest, many classical institutions have historically felt inaccessible to everyone, so part of being a classical institution or presenting venue in 2024 is figuring out how to make yourself accessible to all audiences. When I did that in the orchestra, we put people on stage; they were lying down on the stage, balconies and the floor, and it felt like it was more than just a pleasant experience. It felt like an energetic shift for the space because it was bringing people into the venue in ways they had not previously felt they had permission or access to."
click to enlarge
Looking ahead, Davin Youngs sees The RESET expanding into even larger venues and reaching more people with its transformative power.
Courtesy of Matt Leddo
Youngs's journey with The RESET led him to Denver for last year's Immersive Immersive gathering, hosted by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center, where he got acquainted with the facility. The Denver Performing Arts Complex's "progressive programming" aligns perfectly with his vision for immersive and inclusive experiences.

The RESET is not for everyone, but when I meet anyone willing to take a risk on this programming and try something experimental like I found in Denver, I'm really grateful for that," Youngs says. In addition to The RESET performance on August 24, Youngs will co-host a Circle Singing Event with Roy Willey, creative director of Voice Circle Colorado, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Wash Park Center for Music & Arts.
click to enlarge
Davin Youngs's introduction to the sound healing techniques he now employs in The RESET began unexpectedly at a yoga class in 2017.
Courtesy of Marcos Aspiazu
Youngs sees The RESET expanding into even larger venues and reaching more people with its transformative power. His upcoming engagement at the Kennedy Center is another step in this journey, marking his dedication to exploring the potential of sound and music as tools for healing and connection.

“I’m interested in growing this," he says. "I see it happening in large stadiums and massive concert halls, with thousands of people lying down. I believe in the ability of this experience to move into much larger spaces while remaining explicit that it is intended to create a space for healing."

As The RESET evolves, Youngs remains committed to using his platform to spark important conversations about the role of art in society. "I am passionate about being at the forefront of that conversation about the healing nature of art and leading the way," he says. "If we want to undo some of the harm done by excluding people over time, we must first be honest. What do the arts do? What does creativity do? What is music for? Yes, it is entertaining, but it also transforms our lives. I want to be a part of that and do it on a big scale.”

The RESET: An Immersive Sound Healing Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 24, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Learn more at theresetsoundexperience.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Sells, Will Close for September

Venues

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Sells, Will Close for September

By Emily Ferguson
Reader: An Outside Music Venue Makes Noise? Who Knew?

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: An Outside Music Venue Makes Noise? Who Knew?

By Westword Readers
Photos: Nathaniel Rateliff &amp; the Night Sweats Return Home

Concert Reviews

Photos: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Return Home

By Ross Jones
Caveman Music Festival in Colorado Has Bigfoot on Its Side

Events

Caveman Music Festival in Colorado Has Bigfoot on Its Side

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation