FaceMan and R.W. Perkins Premiere "Big Water," a New Music Video

Denver indie-rock band FaceMan has released a new song and music video, titled “Big Water.” It is the act's first new music since 2016 and first collaboration with Denver filmmaker R.W. Perkins.

The collaboration came from the 53:14 Music Video Experiment, a 53-hour, 14-minute partnership between artists and filmmakers to create a music video for the annual Fort Collins music festival FoCoMX.

The “Big Water” video plays on FaceMan’s affinity for artistically and visually ambitious live performances, as well as the group's name. While the beautifully shot music video tells the simple story of a protagonist living a modest life in a country town, his face is a mesmerizing green screen of scrolling outdoor scenery.

“The feel is just very lonely and kind of simple, like an overly simple feel to me,” says vocalist and guitarist Steve "FaceMan". “I feel like it just has this really cool simplicity that has a nod to the creativeness of FaceMan. I was just really happy with it. It was unexpected.”

“The filmmakers didn’t know what band we were going to be paired with or the genre of song, or anything, really,” says Perkins. “That was my first time meeting Steve, and the first time me and my team had heard the song. We started as quickly as we could to try to piece together some visual representation of their song.

“We were so lucky to end up with Steve and FaceMan, because it was such interesting material to start with," he adds. "It was easy for us to get going and have some ideas going.”

As far as introductions go, the “Big Water” music video proved to be about as promising as it gets: Though no future project between the two parties has been scheduled, both see potential for collaborations.

“I think collaboration within art is key to a lot of things,” says "FaceMan". “People do that in different ways, and I want to continue to do that, and feel so lucky to do that with [Perkins]. I feel like we’re going to work together more.”

FaceMan is expected to begin recording its fifth studio album this fall, and Perkins will spend the majority of the summer months working on his new full-length film, Small Town Remedies.