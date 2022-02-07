Five New Bars Offering Live Music in Metro Denver

When one door closes, another opens. While the metro area has lost a number of venues since the pandemic hit, over the past six months it's also gained new bars that host live music.
Here are five of the newcomers:
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
1946 Market Street
The country star's namesake bar and venue hosts live music five nights a week as well as DJs Thursdays through Sundays. The 22,000-square-foot complex boasts a state-of-the-art sound system with tour-grade components, a stage for live music with a 65-foot immersive LED wall, and a large outdoor patio with lawn games.
“I spend a lot of time in Colorado, so it was definitely the most fitting next spot for Whiskey Row,” Bentley said when this latest link in his namesake chain opened in LoDo on New Year's Eve. “The neighborhood is a great vibe for experiencing Denver whether you’re a local or a tourist, and I can’t wait until I get to be back out there and have a cold one in the Mile High City at my very own place.”
Enigma Bazaar
4923 West 38th Avenue
Construction on this club started in 2018 at the former home of long-running blues club Ziggies, but the versatile performance and art space didn't open until last September because of the pandemic. In addition to booking live music, Enigma Bazaar hosts art shows, open-mic nights, burlesque, immersive theater, tarot readings and more.
“Our concept is to provide a space where people can meet, be inspired and experience art, music and performance in new ways,” co-owner Autumn Eggleton told Westword. “We are trying to design an environment that is welcoming and focused on exploration.”
Paradise Tavern
9239 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree
More entertainment came to the southern suburbs with Paradise Tavern, a first-of-its-kind fusion sports bar that serves Indian cuisine and also includes a bakery and cafe. Owner Srini Boddu says the spot, which is a primary sponsor for several Colorado cricket leagues, has a congenial atmosphere that is perfect for casual hangouts, but the fun doesn't end there. The entertainment venue also plays host to renowned Colorado bands.
Boddu says the tavern has been "creating a vibe" in the southern metro area since it opened last summer. Over the past seven months, the business has hosted a number of concerts, four Bollywood nights, multiple karaoke nights and four fundraising events. Bands that have performed there include the Jakarta Band, Thumpin', Dance X, Little Moses Jones and the Kyle and Ryan Duo. Upcoming events include the Sway Party Band (Moses Jones), Boogie Machine and more.
Western Sky Bar & Taproom
4361 South Broadway, Englewood
Western Sky has been in a soft-opening phase in the former home of Barnhouse Tap since November; it plans to host a grand opening in mid-March. The space has major promise as a music venue given its owners, Harrison Garcia, who's played guitar and bass in various local bands, and Whitney Bradford, who sings with the Denver Choir League. The two met while studying music at the University of Colorado Denver. Garcia is also a comic and has produced shows at Jagged Mountain, Dry Dock and 14er Brewery, as well as monthly comedy shows at Barnhouse.
The owners opened Western Sky with a goal of making it more than just a neighborhood bar. You'll find trivia on Wednesdays and a weekly comedy showcase featuring local comics; Friday nights are for open mics and karaoke, and Saturdays are reserved for live music. The spot is currently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but starting in March, it will be open seven days a week. Former Kaos Pizza manager Matt March was brought on to run the bar, and he's increased the cocktail menu while keeping the 35-plus craft beers on tap.
Wild Goose Saloon
11160 Pikes Peak Drive, Parker
After starting Blu Note, a 200-capacity bar, grill and music venue, in Parker in 2019, owner Dale Trujillo upped the area's live music-game considerably when he opened Wild Goose Saloon. The indoor venue has a 450-person capacity, while the outdoor patio can hold another 350 people. “I think we'll draw people from Denver. Just like Grizzly Rose draws people from Castle Rock and Colorado Springs and this area to it, I believe that we'll do the same,” Trujillo told Westword last year.
Wild Goose has live music three nights a week; since opening last July, it's hosted a variety of local and even national acts, such as Marcy Playground and Adema. Wednesdays are country-Western ladies' nights, with line dancing, of course.