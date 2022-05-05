Five Points Jazz Festival Returns, Atmosphere Plays Red Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Denver's own A Meazy opens for none other than Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, August 5, at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets are $39.95-$75.95.
And the Five Points Jazz Festival returns on Saturday, June 4, with Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more. The best part? It's free!
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BELLCO THEATRE
Banda MS: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $65-$190.30.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Elder Island: With JORDANN, Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Rivers of Nihil: With Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged and Burial in the SKy, Wed., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $19.50
Hell's Belles: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $24.50
Man Man: With Pink $ock, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $20
Primitive Man - 10 Year Anniversary Party: With Indian, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Spirit Possession, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Blue Stones: With Des Rocs, Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $26.50
Steve Von Till: With Helen Money, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
Electric Six: With Supersuckers, Fri., July 29, 9 p.m., $23
The Hip Abduction: Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $20
Rare Americans: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Local Natives: Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $36.50-$39.50
BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY
12th Annual Corey Rose Wishes & Heroes Benefit Concert: With Chris Dismuke, 9's A Pair and Phat Daddy, Sat., Aug. 13, 4 p.m.
CIVIC CENTER PARK
Khruangbin: With Tennis and Genesis Owusu, Tue., Sept. 27, 6 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Dreamcatcher World Tour: Tue., July 12, 6 p.m., $55-$175.
Chase Atlantic - Cold Nights Tour 2022: With Leah Kate and Xavier Mayne, Wed., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $35-$75
Teyana Taylor - The Last Rose Petal 2...Farewell Tour: Wed., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $32.75-$59.75
Santa Fe Klan - Mar y Tierra Tour 2022: With MC Davo and Tornillo, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $65-$89
AWOLNATION - Falling Forward Tour: With Badflower and The Mysterines, Fri., Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., $35-$59.75
Metric - Doomscroller Tour: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $37-$60.75
FIVE POINTS
2022 Five Points Jazz Festival: With Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more, Sat., June 4, noon, free.
FOX THEATRE
The Steel Woods: Tue., June 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Districts: With All Things Blue, Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Earth + Iceage: Tue., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $23-$25
GLOBE HALL
Pink Mountaintops: Peacock Pools Album Release Party: With Ashley Shadow and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., May 6, 9 p.m., $15
Slaughter Beach, Dog: With Trace Mountains and Anika Pyle, Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $18.50
Andrew Marlin (of Watchhouse): Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $22.50
N3ptune: With Rusty Steve, VYNYL and BLUSH, Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $15.99
The Palms: With Argonaut and Wasp, Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $16
BRONCHO I Know You Tour 2022: With Tchotchke, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $25
GOTHIC THEATRE
Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle): Wed., June 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.50
Reality Gays: Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $30
Allah-Las: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $25
At the Gates: With Municipal Waste and Enforced, Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $35
HI-DIVE
Pink Fuzz: With Wet Nights and Julian St. Nightmare, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Horse Jumper of Love: With Lowfaith and Fainting Dreams., Mon., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
ELDER: With Belzebong and Dreadnought., Wed., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Frost Children: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
LOST LAKE
Elektric Animals: With Dead on a Sunday and Ipecac, Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $17
MTHDS: Sat., May 14, 8 p.m.
Jenny Don’t And The Spurs: With Dog Party, Tue., May 17, 7 p.m., $15
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Wood Belly: With Red Mountain Boys, Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$80
MARQUIS THEATER
Iceage: With Earth, Mon., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $25.
MISSION BALLROOM
Cuco: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $35.75-$79.99
Silverstein: With The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence and UnityTX, Sun., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50
Billy Currington: With Blackjack Billy, Sat., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $50
OGDEN THEATRE
Bone Thugs-N- Harmony: With A Meazy and Mi$fits, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75.95
Local Natives, Inside an Hourglass Tour: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $39.95
Sean Kingston, The Road to Deliverance Tour: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Arthur Lee Land's Twang Is Dead: With Dave Watts and Ross James, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Acoustic Syndicate: Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Winston Surfshirt: Wed., Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., $20
ORIENTAL THEATER
Eve 6: The Extreme Wealth Tour: With Field Medic and Jake Flores, Sun., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$175
Stand Atlantic: With With Confidence, Cemetery Sun and 7ru7h, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $18-$125
Faster Pussycat: With Love Stallion and Grind Cat Grind, Thu., May 26, 8 p.m., $22-$150
Popa Chubby (Album Release): With Mike Maurer Band, Fri., May 27, 8 p.m., $26-$125
Crown The Empire: With D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive and Until I Wake, Sun., June 12, 7 p.m., $25-$175
Nonpoint: With Vrsty, Sat., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$150
Tiny Moving Parts: WITH This Wild Life, Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $20-$150
Sick of It All: With Agnostic Front, Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $27-$175
Front 242: With The Revolting Corpse and DJ Slave1, Sun., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $40-$250
Adore Delano: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kurtis Conner: Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $40
Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration: Sun., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $25-$67.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Atmosphere: With Lupe Fiasco, The Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-ROC and Sol Messiah, Sun., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$75
ROOTS MUSIC PROJECT
Graham Good & The Painters: With Banshee Tree, Nik Parr and Midnight Strange, Fri., May 6, 7 p.m.
THE STANLEY HOTEL
Estes Jazz & Blues Festival: With Chris Daniel & the Kings, Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore and Wendy Woo, Sat., May 14, 4 p.m., $50
Sister Hazel: With Deep Blue Something, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m.; Sat., May 28, 7 p.m., $35
Firefall: With The Rick Lewis Project, Fri., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $99
SUMMIT
BLXST - Before You Go Tour: Thu., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $32.50
Gimme Gimme Disco: Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Kany Garcia: Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $35-$45
Wild Rivers: Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $26
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors: Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $25
Broken Social Scene: Wed., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $35
