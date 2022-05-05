Five Points Jazz Festival Returns, Atmosphere Plays Red Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

Atmosphere will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Lupe Fiasco on Sunday, August 28, with openers the Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-ROC and Sol Messiah. Tickets are $49.95-$75.Denver's own A Meazy opens for none other than Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, August 5, at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets are $39.95-$75.95.And the Five Points Jazz Festival returns on Saturday, June 4, with Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more. The best part? It's free!Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $65-$190.30.With JORDANN, Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged and Burial in the SKy, Wed., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $19.50Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $24.50With Pink $ock, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $20With Indian, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $22.50With Des Rocs, Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $26.50With Helen Money, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20With Supersuckers, Fri., July 29, 9 p.m., $23Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $36.50-$39.50With Chris Dismuke, 9's A Pair and Phat Daddy, Sat., Aug. 13, 4 p.m.With Tennis and Genesis Owusu, Tue., Sept. 27, 6 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.Tue., July 12, 6 p.m., $55-$175.With Leah Kate and Xavier Mayne, Wed., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $35-$75Wed., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $32.75-$59.75With MC Davo and Tornillo, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $65-$89With Badflower and The Mysterines, Fri., Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., $35-$59.75Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $37-$60.75With Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more, Sat., June 4, noon, free.Tue., June 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.With All Things Blue, Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18Tue., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $23-$25Peacock Pools Album Release Party: With Ashley Shadow and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., May 6, 9 p.m., $15With Trace Mountains and Anika Pyle, Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $18.50Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $22.50With Rusty Steve, VYNYL and BLUSH, Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $15.99With Argonaut and Wasp, Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $16With Tchotchke, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $25Wed., June 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.50Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $30Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $25With Municipal Waste and Enforced, Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $35With Wet Nights and Julian St. Nightmare, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Lowfaith and Fainting Dreams., Mon., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Belzebong and Dreadnought., Wed., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.With Dead on a Sunday and Ipecac, Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $17Sat., May 14, 8 p.m.With Dog Party, Tue., May 17, 7 p.m., $15With Red Mountain Boys, Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$80With Earth, Mon., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $25.Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $35.75-$79.99With The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence and UnityTX, Sun., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50With Blackjack Billy, Sat., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $50With A Meazy and Mi$fits, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75.95Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $39.95Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.95With Dave Watts and Ross James, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$25Wed., Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., $20With Field Medic and Jake Flores, Sun., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$175With With Confidence, Cemetery Sun and 7ru7h, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $18-$125With Love Stallion and Grind Cat Grind, Thu., May 26, 8 p.m., $22-$150With Mike Maurer Band, Fri., May 27, 8 p.m., $26-$125With D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive and Until I Wake, Sun., June 12, 7 p.m., $25-$175With Vrsty, Sat., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$150WITH This Wild Life, Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $20-$150With Agnostic Front, Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $27-$175With The Revolting Corpse and DJ Slave1, Sun., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $40-$250Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $40The 25th Anniversary Celebration: Sun., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $25-$67.50With Lupe Fiasco, The Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-ROC and Sol Messiah, Sun., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$75With Banshee Tree, Nik Parr and Midnight Strange, Fri., May 6, 7 p.m.With Chris Daniel & the Kings, Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore and Wendy Woo, Sat., May 14, 4 p.m., $50With Deep Blue Something, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m.; Sat., May 28, 7 p.m., $35With The Rick Lewis Project, Fri., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $99Thu., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $32.50Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $10-$20Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $35-$45Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $26Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $25Wed., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $35