The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Float Like a Buffalo will tour Colorado yards and driveway this summer.EXPAND
Brandon Thrift

Float Like a Buffalo Tours Yards and Driveways Across Colorado

Jon Solomon | May 28, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

When coronavirus stymied plans for what was supposed to be Float Like a Buffalo's first national tour, the Denver funk-rock band found another way to play live — doing socially distanced shows in yards and driveways across Colorado.

The "Yard Ahead" tour — a play on the group's postponed Road Ahead tour — kicks off from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, with a set in Morrison that will be streamed on the band's Facebook page.

“We’ve all been racking our brains trying to come up with a way to bring the true live experience back to our fans,” says the band's manager, Sarah Shuel, “and we’re so excited to have a way to provide that while maintaining safety. Live music brings so much joy, something that’s needed more than ever right now.”

Fans can request a show in their yard or driveway by emailing the band at floatlikeabuffalomusic@gmail.com. Each live performance will have all of the necessary permits and permissions. While all the shows are free, both in person and online, the band does accept and appreciate tips.

Float Like a Buffalo worked with Breckenridge Brewery last year on the band's video for "Gone by Morning." 

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

