Florence + the Machine Weathered Snow on the Rocks

Fans who bought tickets to Florence + the Machine on Monday, May 20, probably imagined basking in her witchy, indie-rock on a warm spring night. Instead, they drove turtle-paced through the mountains as snow slowly cascaded. Ethereal, dreamy, the white flurries settled in against the vibrant rocks.

The fans trudged up the steps into the amphitheater, where they cuddled under ponchos and blankets to be graced by the opener, the French pop art band Christine and the Queens.

Lead singer Héloïse Adelaide Letissier, known to her fans by Chris, danced around the stage with her "Queens," and gave just as much poetic grace to her choreography as she delivered in her lyrics. At this point, the snow was no longer just a side note to the night but had become a full-on musical accompaniment to the stage.

EXPAND Chris of Christine and the Queens. Brandon Johnson

Still, the crowd stayed, ready for Welch. First came the guarding of the instruments with tarps; then out walked the eight-piece band, dressed in suits and a few fur coats. Welch glided across the stage to the tune of "June," a song from the band's most recent album, High as Hope. The lyrics seemed highly ironic as the snow fell: "In those heavy days in June / When love became an act of defiance / Hold onto each other / Hold onto each other."

She was dressed for the song in a nightgown and flimsy ballet shoes. It was 30-some degrees – a record low for this time of year. Dear God, someone in her crew needs to make her wear a coat. That thought circled around my head during every song, distracting me until finally, in the latter half of the night, she walked out in a long, fur coat.

EXPAND Florence + the Machines suffered a cold night on the Rocks. Brandon Johnson

During the song "Hunger," I wondered if Welch was dancing and spinning around the stage for warmth or for fun. She answered this question when she called out to the crowd, "I think everyone needs to move around as much as possible. It’s really important to stay warm," she said, breathless.

She also warned us we might be kicked out early for our own safety, which drew a heavy sigh from her shivering fans, who woke up when the song "Between Two Lungs," from the band's first album, blared through the speakers.

Wading through puddles on the stage, she told the crowd that her fans have helped her continue doing this tour, even as she has struggled with anxiety. "I’m sure we all feel anxious, and women of America, you can do better," she said and requested instead of buying merch, we consider donating to the ACLU. This was a great segue into speaking about one of her female idols, Patti Smith, before she played the "Patricia."

During her popular song "Dog Days Are Over," Welch requested we put our phones away for the night. A laugh erupted from the crowd as she said, "Winter has come," and dedicated the next song to another badass woman, Arya Stark. Then, the haunting chords of her Game of Thrones song, "Jenny of Oldstones," drifted out from under the snow-laden stage.

The majority of the set comprised magical, upbeat songs, but this moment was like ice; the crowd could only sway back and forth with one another in an effort to not disrupt Florence's sovereign vocals.

The band, which played just over an hour, cut the set short with an encore of "Shake It Out." As people left, we knew that everyone, including Welch, shared a common experience gutting it out for a mystical experience on a frigid Monday night.