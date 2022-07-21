Support Us

Flume, moe. and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

July 21, 2022 10:36AM

Jam favorite moe. comes to the Fox.
Jam favorite moe. is playing three nights at the Fox Theatre, November 4 to 6. Tickets are $55-$75.

Flume will play the Mission Ballroom, with Prospa opening, on Monday, September 5. Tickets are $59.95-$149.95.

And music collective Coastless Creatives will highlight local bands Haunted Summer, Tesoro, Mellowpunk and ii/lo at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, August 5. Tickets are $12-$15.

Find every new Denver concert announcement below:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BETTER BLOCK JEFFERSON PARK
10-Year Anniversary Party: With Los Mocochetes and Blue Recluse, Fri., July 22, 5 p.m., free

BLACK BUZZARD
Coastless Creatives Presents: Firefly: With Matthew Fowler, Kyle Moon & the Misled, Dzirae Gold and mrknobs, Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $20
The Red Clay Strays: Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $20
Aaron Carter: With Carti Ferrari and NGHT WLVS, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $22.75
Abby Hamilton: Mon., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $15
Spaceface: With Petite Amie and Pleasure Prince, Tue., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $15
South Texas Tweek: With Danno Simpson and Johno Leeroy, Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $15

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
ILLENIUM - Trilogy: Colorado: Sat., June 17, 5 p.m., $49.95-$299.95

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
98.5 KYGO Presents: Tracy and Fizz's HOOBAJOOB: With Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Avery Anna and Jordan Fletcher, Sat., Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m., $25-$99.95

FOX THEATRE
Michigander: With Abby Holliday, Sat., Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18
An Evening with Moe.: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., $55-$75
HIRIE - Mood Swing Tour: With KBONG, Johnny Cosmic and Vana Liya, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25

GLOBE HALL
Telekinetic Yeti: With White Hills, Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $18
Pony Bradshaw: With Tony Kamel, Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $13
Astronoid: Mon., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $15
Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers): Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50
Otoboke Beaver SUPER CHAMPON Tour 2022: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $22
Riz La Vie: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $20
illuminati hotties: With Enumclaw, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $20
Illiterate Light: With Kind Hearted Strangers and Blankslate, Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15
The Sheepdogs: With Boy Golden, Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $20

GOLD HILL INN
34th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam: With Jake Leg, Greg Schochet & Little America and Megan Burtt Band, Sun., July 24, noon, $35-$45

GOTHIC THEATRE
Twin Temple - The Satanic Orgy USA 2022: With The Bridge City Sinners, Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $24.50
Tegan and Sara: With Tomberlin, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $45
Five Iron Frenzy - Until This Shakes Apart (Record Release Party): With The Planet Smashers, Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $25

HI-DIVE
Calamity: With Anthony Ruptak and George Cessna., Thu., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15
No Age: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $13-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE
Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels: With Paper Knees and Glacier Stew, Sun., Aug. 28, 4 p.m., $12
Taper’s Choice: Wed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $20
Melt-Banana: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $20

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Dollhouse Thieves: With Tonic & Time and Heated Bones, Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $15
Dreamgirl: Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $15
Holy Wave: With Los Toms and Wave Decay, Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15
Lucy Daydream: Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15
Small Crush: Fri., Sept. 16, 6 p.m., $15

MERCURY CAFE
Coastless Creatives Presents: Summer’s End: With Haunted Summer, Tesoro, Mellowpunk and ii/lo, Fri., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15

MISSION BALLROOM
Flume: With Prospa, Mon., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$149.95

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Mr. Mota: With Splendid Blend, X-Presidents and Lady Romeo, Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

OGDEN THEATRE
Surf Curse: With Toner, Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $25-$79.95
Jason Ross: With Ace Aura and Last Heroes, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30-$75
Borgore: With Aweminus b2b Neonix, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Jesus and Mary Chain: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $39.95-$85

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Cody Jinks: With Clint Black and Ward Davis, Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 2, 6 p.m., $80-$350

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Lee DeWyze: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

