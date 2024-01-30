Cary Morin's New Album Is a Love Letter to Western History and the Sounds of the ’70s

It was the same clubs, and the bands had house gigs at them, so they didn't go anywhere," he says. "We could go around and hear these guys that played every night. When you play every night, you get to be a pretty good player. We're talking guitar players and keyboard players and fiddle players that did nothing but play music, and they were approachable. If I was to walk into a place with my friends and they saw us come in, they would get me on stage to play some songs, and it was a great way for me to get acquainted with a live situation and playing with a rhythm section. I could play anything and those guys could follow me; they didn't have to know the song or have heard it or even be aware of it — they could follow whatever I did."

click to enlarge Cary Morin and Celeste Di Iorio. Backstage Flash