Future and Metro Boomin Announce Tour, Denver Concert This Summer

Tickets go on sale to Cash App members at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in this link, with all tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19. Cash App holders also get an exclusive discount on tour merch at shows.
The tour comes on the heels of two releases from the Grammy winners: WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 after its release in March, and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, which dropped April 12.
Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, grew up in Decatur outside Atlanta in the ’80s and first charted on Billboard with the single "Racks," alongside rapper YC in 2011. He signed to his first major label the next year and released his debut album, Pluto, in April 2012. He's won four Grammy awards, including this year for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with "Scientists & Engineers."
All Future and Metro Boomin Tour DatesTue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *
Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.