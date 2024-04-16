 Future and Metro Boomin Denver Concert: Tickets and More Info | Westword
Future and Metro Boomin Announce Tour, Denver Concert This Summer

The hip-hop icons will perform at Ball Arena on their 27-date tour.
April 16, 2024
Future will be in Denver on August 27. Courtesy of LiveNation
Future and Metro Boomin just announced their We Trust You Tour, which kicks off on July 30 in Kansas City and hits arenas across North America for 27 dates. Luckily for us, that includes a show in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday, August 27.

Tickets go on sale to Cash App members at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in this link, with all tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19. Cash App holders also get an exclusive discount on tour merch at shows.

The tour comes on the heels of two releases from the Grammy winners: WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 after its release in March, and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, which dropped April 12.
click to enlarge man in a suit standing in front of flames
Metro Boomin
Courtesy of LiveNation
Born Leland Tyler Wayne, at age thirty, Metro Boomin has become one of hip-hop's leading producers, working with Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Young Thug, the Weeknd and more, but most extensively with Future. He released his debut mixtape — featuring Future — back in 2013, and has gone on to win multiple BET, Billboard and iHeart Radio awards, among others.

Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, grew up in Decatur outside Atlanta in the ’80s and first charted on Billboard with the single "Racks," alongside rapper YC in 2011. He signed to his first major label the next year and released his debut album, Pluto, in April 2012. He's won four Grammy awards, including this year for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with "Scientists & Engineers."

All Future and Metro Boomin Tour Dates

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *
Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
