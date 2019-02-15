Gloria Trevi Plays Denver in 2019

Mexican superstar Gloria Trevi just announced a new album, Diosa de la Noche, and a North American tour, on which she'll be joined by Colombian pop singer Karol G.
The 23-city tour launches in Fresno, California, and will hit Denver's Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, February 22, online at Live Nation and Altitude Tickets, and by phone at 303-893-8497.
