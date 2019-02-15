 


Gloria Trevi Plays Denver in 2019EXPAND
The 3 Collective

Gloria Trevi Plays Denver in 2019

Kyle Harris | February 15, 2019 | 2:57pm
Mexican superstar Gloria Trevi just announced a new album, Diosa de la Noche, and a North American tour, on which she'll be joined by Colombian pop singer Karol G.

The 23-city tour launches in Fresno, California, and will hit Denver's Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Continue Reading

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, February 22, online at Live Nation and Altitude Tickets, and by phone at 303-893-8497.

 
Kyle Harris

