Goose Is Bringing the Jams to Red Rocks, CSU for Colorado Run

"We just got the opportunity to do a show there where we can have a bunch of students get free tickets," says Peter Anspach (keys/vocals/guitar). "That's just something we're into, playing at colleges and stuff. It's always super fun, and we can offer a free show to students. That seems like a no-brainer. It's gonna be a blast. That was fun to add on."

"We played two nights at Dillon last time and then we did one day at Red Rocks, and it was really pretty surreal just to be there," recalls Anspach. "You're trying to take it all in, but at the same time, it was pretty overwhelming. There's a lot going on. I'm looking forward to this time just being a little bit more like, 'Hey, we've done this before. Let's go out there and play some music.'"





"That band kind of preceded Goose. And then, after about a year and a half, we went separate ways," Mitarotonda explains. "I moved out [to Colorado] for a minute and then moved back home, and we started playing shows as Goose in bars around Connecticut for two to three years, something like that.



"Then in 2017, we started touring and hit the road, and went through a handful of lineup changes throughout that time, just trying different things and trying to find the right formula," he continues. "Peter joined the band in early 2018. And we have been pretty consistently touring since then, just kept building. And then 2019 is kind of when things started to catch on for us...and we've been just trying to keep up with the wave since."

"We put that together the day before," Anspach says of jamming with Cinninger and Cummins. "We did not practice with them; I think we talked to them in person before they walked on stage, but we basically texted them the night before, like, 'Hey, would you be interested in sitting in on something tomorrow?' We just texted about some notes about the song, chords and stuff like that. And then they came right out and did their thing. They're so professional, and they just have such unique voices, both Jake and Joel, and also on their instruments. It was really fun. Like, they just came out and ripped in."

"We kind of grew up with [the jam scene] — it's just in our DNA. So in a lot of ways, it still doesn't feel real," says Mitarotonda. "I almost don't want to think about it too much. I'm just thankful f or all the opportunities that we have. It's been really wild, and I just want to keep trying to make it as good as we can, you know, and have fun along the way."

Anspach laughs. "Music is very cathartic for me. And then also, just getting to play with these guys makes me really stoked," he says. "Even soundcheck and practice. Like, I really love it. So it's honestly hard for me not to have a good time."



