Reader: So Many Great Memories of the Gothic!

I went there many times in the 1960s when it was just a neighborhood movie theater. Love that place.



This is the location my husband and I have on our marriage license. We fell in love here.



My high school prom was at the Gothic.



God, so many good memories, I was going there to 21-plus shows since I was eleven...I couldn’t even see above the bar yet!

I remember seeing Winnie the Pooh there when I was five. When I was seventeen, we watched Flesh Gordon and The Groove Tube (double feature) for 50 cents, smoking weed in the balcony. Later in life, I saw Super Diamond, OKGo and so many others. Long live the Gothic!



Saw GWAR there in 92. The walls and floor were stained for months.



Moved to Denver nine years ago, and this was the first music venue where I saw my first two concerts in Denver...Man Man and Les Claypools Duo De Twang 2013. Great spot; even got to see Rufus Du Sol play here.



Went there as a teen and just recently took my teen there for a show. I walked in and was hit with nostalgia; it smells and looks the same as it did thirty years ago, and it made my heart melt that it hadn’t been modernized.



I brought in 2020 there…will always hold a place in my heart.

I have been going there since the early '60s — first for movies and then as a concertgoer. I hope they pour buckets of money into upgrades and keep the appearance as close to the original as possible. It's a great little venue.



The Gothic Theatre has been a landmark in Denver for nearly a century. It was built as a movie theater sometime in the 1920s and is still an Art Deco beauty.Over the decades, it went from movie palace to neighborhood theater to porn house to empty shell. In 1998, Steve Schalk and his partner, Todd Kinion, bought the place for $175,000 and transformed it into a live-music venue. For the last decade, Anschutz Entertainment Group has been booking the Gothic, and last week, AEG Worldwide officially bought the spot for more than $2 million.In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Gothic deal , readers share their memories of this longtime landmark. Says Steven:Adds Sydnee:Notes Frank:Comments Colin:Recalls Virginia:Remembers Dave:Says Daniel:Adds Malia:Recalls Nathan:Concludes Ruby:When did you first go to the Gothic? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]