Gramatik and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Downtempo purveyor Gramatik headlines Red Rocks on Friday, while My Chemical Romance plays Ball Arena.
The Afghan Whigs play the Gothic on Saturday, and Amyl and the Sniffers take on the Ogden.
The Brothers Cavalera crush the Summit on Sunday with a selection of Sepultura classics.
Gramatik
Friday, September 30, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$54.75-$94.75
Slovenian chill-out master Gramatik just dropped a new single, "Bring It Up" — a soul sample-laden bop that makes you dance. Haywyre, Balkan Bump and Luka Kloser open up the evening.
My Chemical Romance
Friday, September 30, 8:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$99-$259
My Chemical Romance is the biggest band ever to deny being emo. The band influenced plenty of emo in this century, and its tour has been highly anticipated among its rabid fans. Pop-punk band Jimmy Eats World open.
Lamb of God
Friday, September 30, 5 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$65-$125
Virginia metal lords Lamb of God have a new record, Omens, coming out on October 7. Take in a big bill with Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence. It also starts at a reasonable hour, for you older metal heads.
Afghan Whigs
Saturday, October 1, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$39.75-$45
Cincinnati alternative band the Afghan Whigs started off by emulating the Replacements and then folded more rhythm and blues and soul influences into their sound. The Whigs just released their ninth studio album, How Do You Burn?
Amyl and the Sniffers
Saturday, October 1, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$28.50
Amyl and the Sniffers play pub rock, a cousin to punk that emerged in Australia in the 1970s. It's loud, stripped-down rock music meant to be audible in noisy bars. Frontwoman Amy Taylor may as well be the Australian version of Cherie Currie from the Runaways.
Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise
Sunday, October 2, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$22.50
Max and Iggor Cavalera founded the legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura. Max has gone on to play in numerous notable metal outfits, including Nailbomb and Soulfly. On this tour, they will be playing selections from Sepultura's Beneath the Remains and Arise albums. It'll be heavy.
