Grandoozy Survival Guide

Get ready! It's Grandoozy weekend. The inaugural three-day pop festival goes down this Friday, September 14, through Sunday, September 16, at the historic Overland Park Golf Course in southwest Denver. The large-scale event, put on by Superfly, which organizes Bonnaroo, has spurred both excitement and controversy in the neighborhood, and comes with its own set of challenges that require planning...by both the organizers and attendees.

Here's what you need to know, plus tips for making your fest a boozy, bluesy, shmoozy beauty (and not a Grand-snoozy):

Dates: September 14 to 16

Times: 1:30 to 10 p.m.

Location: Overland Park Golf Course

Enter: Florida Entrance — West Florida Avenue between South Platte River Drive and South Santa Fe Drive; Jewell Entrance — West Jewell Avenue and South Elati Street.

Getting There

There is NO ON-SITE PARKING at the festival. If you take a chance and park in the surrounding neighborhoods like Ruby Hill, the Denver Police Department warns that cars will be towed.

Transportation Options:

1. Ride RTD rail or bus. Disembark at I-25/Broadway; Grandoozy is providing a free shuttle service from there. Get off at the Evans station, and follow a walking path to the festival entrance.

2. Book a $25 shuttle via Grandoozy.

3. Ride share! Drops off along Santa Fe between Florida and West Jewell avenues. Due to closures, there will likely be slow-downs.

4. Friends and family drop-off zones are at South Platte River Drive between Santa Fe and South Huron, and another at Grant Frontier Park near South Platte River Drive off West Evans Avenue.

5. Ride your bike or use bike sharing. Grandoozy provides a free bike valet near the intersection of the South Platte River Bike Trail and West Asbury Avenue near the south West Jewell entrance.

Grandoozy

Stay There

In general, there is no re-entry to the festival. In emergency circumstances, speak to a supervisor.

What To Bring

1. Clear-Bag Policy. It's the same policy enforced at Denver pro sports events. You're allowed to bring a bag made of clear plastic or vinyl, smaller than 20x15x9 inches. You can also bring a one-gallon clear zip-top bag.

2. Small bags like clutches or fanny-packs, smaller than 6x8 inches. These do not have to be clear.

3. Water containers. Allowed: empty hydration packs with 2.5 liter capacity (do not have to be clear), two factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter each, and empty water bottles. No glass or cans.

4. Blankets. The fest does not allow lawn furniture, any chairs with legs, oversized inflatables.

5. Aerosol cans. But no spray paint.

What Not To Bring

Don't bring the following items, or you'll have to leave them at the gate: cameras, selfie sticks, video equipment, umbrellas, picnic baskets, laser pointers, drones, skateboards, coolers, pets (except service animals), and all the usual illegal stuff.

EXPAND St. Vincent Santiago Vidal Charboneau

Plan Your Music

Download the Grandoozy festival app and create your own music schedule. You can set alerts so that you don't miss the set times of your favorite artists. You can also use the app's handy map feature if you're feeling a little lost. If you use Apply Pay, you can use it for cash at the festival, even ordering merch and refreshments in advance and skipping lines.

The Grandoozers are clearly hitting hard with the slate of headliners, including Kendrick Lamar on Friday, Florence + the Machine on Saturday, and Stevie Wonder on Sunday. But the pre-headlining sets are as exciting, including performances from St. Vincent, Miguel, Sturgill Simpson, the War on Drugs, Big K.R.I.T., Kevin Morby and more.

Don't Miss the Early Acts

Make the most of the weekend by showing up early (gates open at 1:30 p.m. daily) and showing some love to can't-miss acts further down the bill like Kelela, Cherry Glazerr, Bayonne and Snow Tha Product — as well as standout locals like Dragondeer and Flaural.

Pace Yourself

Don't spend all day crushed and sweaty in the pit. Take breaks for water, food and just chilling on the grass or in a tent with friends. You can do yoga or hide out in an area organized by Bud Light with a "dive-bar" atmosphere and classic games. If you're a Capital One credit card user, you have access to an exclusive lounge where you can watch the music sets.

Branch Out

Superfly may put on huge events across the country, but for this festival, some local movers and shakers have been tapped to curate experiences and start conversations. In Flight School, for example, Chad Michael George (The Way Back, Wayward), has lined up curated flights of rum, agave, whiskey and more, from distilleries from Denver and around the globe. In "The Backyard," you can dip in on panel discussions about regional conservation, business activism and more.

Stay Safe

Locate medical stations and security on your way in to the festival, then try to stay away from them by staying hydrated and not overindulging. Report harassment loudly and immediately. If you're a neighbor dealing with safety issues and concerns related to the festival, call the Grandoozy hotline at 720-669-8410.

Don't Be a Grand-Loser

Be respectful of your fellow concert-goers and the neighbors who welcomed you to the fest. Put your trash where it belongs; keep your hands to yourself; and when the show's over— GO HOME. But first, have a doozie of a time.

Grandoozy, 1:30 to 10 p.m., September 14 to 16, Overland Park Golf Course.