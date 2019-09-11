Generosity Wasn't Enough to Fix Green Druid's Broken Window

Mikey Honiotes: “It was our first time in San Francisco. We played the Hemlock weeks before it closed. We were riding high, but as we got back to the car, we realized the back window had been smashed. Luckily, we had all of our gear, but we lost most of our clothes, medicine, a laptop and other electronics. We thought our parking spot was well-lit and nearby, but not enough. Welcome to the Tenderloin. We bought fancy new Walmart shirts and duffel bags and headed to our next stop.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“As we were only halfway through the tour, we started a Kickstarter to fix the window. Thanks to some incredible support and our ‘Stolen Underwear Replacement Fund’ jar at shows, we quickly reached our goal. However, the shop informed us that they couldn’t find the right piece of glass, so we pushed through the rest of tour with the wind flapping in our ears until we could get the window fixed at home. Our tour was great, but it took about five more months to track down the right glass at a junkyard. Who knew a piece of glass for a 2005 Toyota would be so hard to find? We still miss our stolen underwear...and shirts...and electronics, but we can’t wait till our next tour.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Green Druid plays with Torche at the Larimer Lounge on Sunday, September 18.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.