Gregory Alan Isakov, Twiddle and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Twiddle, which announced it will be going on hiatus starting in 2023, will be jamming out for two nights at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Tickets, $36-$40 per night or $76 for a two-night pass, are on sale now.
Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Holdfast.: With High Street Joggers Club and Hellocentral, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $18
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
The Music of Selena: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 31, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Carnival of the Animals: With the Denver Zoo and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., April 2, 2:30 p.m., $10-$27
Voice and Violin: With Joshua Bell, Larisa Martinez and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 14, 7:30 p.m., $15 - $103
The Music of Pink Floyd: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
BOULDER THEATER
Cloonee: With Amici, RPSM B2B RYNE and MERKII B2B Gogimal, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Ani DiFranco: With special guest, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m.; Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $35-$50
DILLON AMPHITHEATER
Gregory Alan Isakov: Sunday, September 3, $56-$61
FIDDLERS GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash: With Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King and Double Wide, Sat., July 1, 4 p.m., $25.50-$100.50
Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour: With O.A.R., Wed., Aug. 30, 6:45 p.m., $32.50-$109.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
P1Harmony: P1ustage H : P1oneer Tour: Tue., Jan. 24, 6 p.m., $69.50-$149.50
Bush: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $37.50-$59.75
Steel Panther: On the Prowl World Tour: Sat., April 1, 6:30 p.m., $20-$49.75
FOX THEATRE
Moontricks: With saQi (ft. Diamonde), Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $15-$18
GOTHIC THEATRE
Sandra Bernhard: "Soul'd Out" Tour: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $55-$85
American Authors: Best Night of My Life Tour: With Billy Raffoul, Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30
303 Day: With 3OH!3, The Maine, Joey Valence and Brae, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $30.03-$79.50
Plini: With Sungazer and Jakub Zytecki, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25-$28
Igorrr: With Melt Banana and Otto Von Schirach, Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $20-$29.50
MARQUIS THEATER
Earfquake! A Tyler, The Creator Party: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $15
Latin Trap Night: Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $15
Gestalt's Mile High Showdown: Sat., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $15
The Home Team: With Broadside and Honey Revenge, Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $19.99
Andi: Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $15
Field Guide: Sun., May 14, 7 p.m., $17
MISSION BALLROOM
Jordan Davis: With Danielle Bradbery, Wed., Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., $35
OGDEN THEATRE
Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour: With Balkan Bump and Bloomurian, Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $27.50
Larkin Poe: Blood Harmony Tour: Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
128 Day: With James Hype, Ayybo, RC3, Alana English and Vexx, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $12.80-$89
SubDocta: With Black Carl!, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $22.99
Bryce Vine: With bLAck pARty, Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $35-$69.50
Twiddle: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $36-$72
Masego: You Never Visit Me Tour: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.50
Epik High: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50
Mac Ayres: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $25.50-$30
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Rob Drabkin: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $16-$21
ORIENTAL THEATER
New Found Glory: Sat., Feb. 11, 8:30 p.m., $36-$200
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Gipsy Kings: Renaissance Tour: With Tonino Baliardo, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $59.99-$179.99
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Yeat: Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., TBA
Trevor Hall: With The California Honeydrops and Bay Ledges, Sun., April 30, 6:30 p.m., TBA
Lord Huron: Wed., May 31, 7:30 p.m., $45-$89.50
Mt. Joy: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $65-$109.50
Gregory Alan Isakov: Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $60-$89.95
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Fit for a King: The Hell We Create Tour: With Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Kingdom of Giants, Thu., Feb. 23, 6 p.m., $25
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $15-$22
half alive: With Tessa Violet, Thu., May 11, 6:30 p.m., $29.50
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Tis the Season of Sweet and Spice Holiday Concert: [Daniels Hall] with the Daniella Katzir Band, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Max Gomez: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]