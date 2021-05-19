Sax What? GRiZ Announces Three Night Stand at 1STBANK Center

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Denver's own future-funk, electronic sax star GRiZ just announced a three-night stand at the 1STBANK Center.
The gigs run October 29 to 31, and for some of the shows, he'll be breaking from the concert format he's been bringing to Red Rocks in recent years and turning the 1STBANK Center into a club.
The first two nights, he will be performing from the center of the venue, creating a house party vibe. Night one he'll spin a mix of hip-hop, old-school, new-school, dubstep and downtempo music. Night two, he'll play throwback music from 2010 to 2017.
At his third and final show, he's taking to the stage for what he's calling a Full Flex Set with a focus on his own original music.
All three performances are all-ages.
Three-day passes are on sale and single tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at AXS.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.