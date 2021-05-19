Sax What? GRiZ Announces Three Night Stand at 1STBANK Center

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Denver's own future-funk, electronic sax star GRiZ just announced a three-night stand at the 1STBANK Center.

The gigs run October 29 to 31, and for some of the shows, he'll be breaking from the concert format he's been bringing to Red Rocks in recent years and turning the 1STBANK Center into a club.

The first two nights, he will be performing from the center of the venue, creating a house party vibe. Night one he'll spin a mix of hip-hop, old-school, new-school, dubstep and downtempo music. Night two, he'll play throwback music from 2010 to 2017.

At his third and final show, he's taking to the stage for what he's calling a Full Flex Set with a focus on his own original music.

All three performances are all-ages.

Three-day passes are on sale and single tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at AXS.