Halsey, Bob Dylan and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

If you didn't get enough Bob Dylan this weekend, fear not. Dylan slides through Denver tonight for the first of two nights of shows promoting his latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, while the death-metal purveyors in Darkest Hour swing by the Marquis Theater.
Pop superstar Halsey starts a two-night run at Red Rocks on Wednesday, and Puscifer brings its weirdness to the Mission Ballroom.
Denver indie rockers Neon the Bishop take over the Larimer Lounge on Thursday.
Bob Dylan
Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6, 8 p.m.
Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
$59.50-$142.50
Bob Dylan was the voice of a generation in the 1960s. In the 1990s, he became the world's first mumble rapper. Now he's touring in support of Rough and Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album and one of the best received since 2001's Love and Theft.
Darkest Hour
Tuesday, July 5, 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 6, 8 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$24
Washington, D.C.'s Darkest Hour plays a mix of melodic death metal and metal core. Portland, Oregon's Toxic Holocaust plays crossover thrash. Your neck will hate you on Wednesday morning.
Halsey
Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday July 7, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$149.50
Pop superstar Halsey got her start posting songs on social media and is now headlining Red Rocks. She's also been speaking her mind about reproductive rights, so if that offends you, maybe stay home and bump that Kirk Cameron/Ted Nugent collaboration you've been dreaming about. The Marías and Abby Roberts open the proceedings.
Puscifer
Wednesday, July 6, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.95-$90
Tool frontman Maynard Keenan fronts this weird group that he has called his musical subconscious. It sometimes gets classified as post-industrial, but the group performs at least one country song. If you thought Tool was as weird as it gets, you were wrong.
FVCK INDUSTRIAL FEST
Wednesday, July 6, 6 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$59.95-$90
This industrial music show includes Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando, which has a new record, Goddestruktor, due out later this month on Nuclear Blast Records. Danish electro-industrial act Leæther Strip joins the lineup along with New York-based EBM act FGFC820.
Neon the Bishop
Thursday, July 7, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
Denver-based Neon the Bishop tells the story of a fictitious fallen clergyman of the same name. The band mixes guitar-based indie rock with a healthy smattering of bass-heavy beats, synthesizers and samples for a danceable blend of sounds.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.