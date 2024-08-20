 High Lonesome Will Play Westword Office Concert in October | Westword
High Lonesome, One of Colorado's Best Bluegrass Bands, Will Play Westword Office Concert in October

High Lonesome will perform an intimate set of bluegrass for Westword members this October.
August 20, 2024
High Lonesome will play the Westword office on October 3.
High Lonesome will play the Westword office on October 3.

Want to see one of the best bluegrass bands in Denver?

Then you're in luck: High Lonesome will perform an intimate set at the Westword office on Thursday, October 3. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A with the band.

Westword members will get first dibs on being part of the audience; if you aren't yet a member and want to guarantee your spot, you can become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom. Any last-second spaces will be offered to our newsletter subscribers.
This is a show you won't want to miss: Combining a pleasing mash of mandolin, dobro, fiddle, guitar and bass, High Lonesome seeks to put a new spin on good old hard-driving bluegrass by way of tight harmonies, melodic original material, and an expansive reach that takes in music from various realms, including jazz and jam influences as well as traditional bluegrass. There's a good reason the band made our list of best bluegrass bands, alongside musical influences such as Hot Rize and the Infamous Stringdusters.

High Lonesome is releasing its highly anticipated debut album this November; be one of the first to hear its new tunes at the Westword office concert.

Find more upcoming concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
