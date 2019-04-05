The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Hozier brings his Wasteland, Baby! Tour to the Bellco Theatre tonight, while Breaking Benjamin is at the 1STBANK Center. This weekend's lineup also includes Bill Frisell's Harmony project at First Baptist Church, SFJAZZ Collective at Dazzle, Spiritualized at the Gothic Theatre, and Dirty Few's final show at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Breaking Benjamin
$35.95-$54.95, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Hozier
$35-$59.50, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Wobbleland
$29.75-$49.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Interrupters
$24, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire
$22-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Chali 2na and Cut Chemist
$22-$27, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Wendy Woo
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder
Reed Foehl
$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
The Orcastrator
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kyle Emerson
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Dion Timmer
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Broods
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Summit
Spiritualized
$32-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Stephen Kellogg
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dirty Few
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Nobide
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SFJAZZ Collective (also April 7)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Against the Current
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lil Tracy
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theatre
Portland Cello Project
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
$41, 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church
Michael McDermott
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Moods
$12-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
