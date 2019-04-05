 


Broods headlines Summit on Saturday.
Broods headlines Summit on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 5, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Hozier brings his Wasteland, Baby! Tour to the Bellco Theatre tonight, while Breaking Benjamin is at the 1STBANK Center. This weekend's lineup also includes Bill Frisell's Harmony project at First Baptist Church, SFJAZZ Collective at Dazzle, Spiritualized at the Gothic Theatre, and Dirty Few's final show at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:


FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Breaking Benjamin
$35.95-$54.95, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Hozier
$35-$59.50, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Wobbleland
$29.75-$49.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Interrupters
$24, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire
$22-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Chali 2na and Cut Chemist
$22-$27, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Wendy Woo
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Reed Foehl
$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

The Orcastrator
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kyle Emerson
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Dion Timmer
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Broods
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Summit

Spiritualized
$32-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Stephen Kellogg
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dirty Few
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Nobide
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SFJAZZ Collective (also April 7)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Bill Frisell & Petra Haden / Shenandoah / FreshGrass Premiere in San Francisco / 11.12.16 from Jason Elon Goodman on Vimeo.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Against the Current
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lil Tracy
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theatre

Portland Cello Project
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
$41, 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church

Michael McDermott
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Moods
$12-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.



