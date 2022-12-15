Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Ice Cube, Phil Lesh and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

December 15, 2022 5:00AM

It's gonna be a Friday, and Ice Cube will be here. What else are you gonna do?
It's gonna be a Friday, and Ice Cube will be here. What else are you gonna do? IceCube / facebook
It's a good day: Ice Cube just announced an appearance at Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21. Tickets are $59.50-$99.50 and go on sale Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m.

Phil Lesh is noodling his way back to Denver with a show at the Mission on Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $75-$125 and go on sale Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
 Beethoven Violin Concerto: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 23, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 30, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Aymée Nuviola: With the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Ode to Joy: With The Denver Young Artists Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony Chorus, Sun., May 7, 2:30 p.m., $0-$20
Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker: With Conductor Andrew Litton and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 14, 1 p.m., $15-$98
A Tribute to John Williams: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 28, 1 p.m., $15-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Tenth Mountain Division (3/17) with The Jauntee (3/18), Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
MarchFourth: 20th Anniversary Tour: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Built to Spill: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $26-$30

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
GloRilla and Friends: Anyways, Life's Great Tour: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$59.50

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour: With Uncle Kracker, Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., $35-$249.95
Zac Brown Band: With King Calaway, Thu., Oct. 12, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $55-$153.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
NAV: Never Sleep Tour: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
Key Glock: Glockoma Tour: Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
The Interrupters: With Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Sun., May 21, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75

1ST BANK CENTER
John Summit: Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $32-$65

FOX THEATRE
Twinsick: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Dopapod: With ManyColors, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
Scary Pockets: With David Ryan Harris, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
An Evening With Brooks Nielsen: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$28

GLOBE HALL
Whoa Sequoia: With Green Chi and J. Carmone, Thu., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $14
Float Goat: With Cista Vinum, Fun Machine and Slyjax, Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $12
Post/War: With Magnolia Grove, Relate and Overslept, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15
Joe Pug: With Lizzie Weber, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $25
Stephen Sanchez: With Cece Coakley, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $16-$19
Trousdale: The Road Trip! Tour: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $16
Riz La Vie: With Johan Lenox, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $20
Tove Styrke: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20
Crawlers: With Pollyanna, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $20
Titus Andronicus: With Country Westerns, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $20
Cheekface: With Sad Park, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $18
Transviolet: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $18.50
The Academic: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $18
Tanukichan: With Winter, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
Judge John Hodgman: Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40
Latrice Royale presents Life Goes On: Valentine's Show: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$40
David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour: With Sean Patton, Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50
Rayland Baxter: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $25
Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour: With Marty Friedman and Trauma, Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$45
Microwave: With Oso Oso, Delta Sleep and Mothe, Mon., April 3, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25.50
Pop Evil: Skeletons Tour: With The Word Alive and Avoid, Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $25.50-$32.50
POND: North America Tour 2022: With Cryogeyser, Tue., May 16, 8:30 p.m., $27
Haken Arch: With Echo, Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Ne Obliviscaris: With Beyond Creation and Persephone, Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50

HI-DIVE
The Milk Blossoms: With Meek and Knuckle Pups, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Karaoke Night: With Cassidy and Kim, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With Midwife, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Autumn Creatures: With Cherished, Bloodsports and Shadows Tranquil, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Limbwrecker: With Vexing, Poison Tribe and Dead Gods, Thu., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Modular Synth Night: With Enemy Sender, Alx-106, Love Cosmic Love, Sine Mountain, Kent_ucky, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15
JLR Band: With The Resonant Rogues and Brianna Straut, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12
King Pari: With South of France, Sun., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Lykotonon: With Ritual Aesthetic, Noctambulist, Morningstar Delirium and DJ Swarth, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Suicide Forest: With Belltower and Insipidus, Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dumbo Gets Mad: With Sea Moya, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Martin Dupont: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20

LARIMER LOUNGE
Hop Valley Presents: A White Elephant Extravaganza: With Dirty Rotten Rhymers, BRiNK and B.S.E. Initial, Wed., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., free
Open House: With Mxxnwatchers, Weir, Mellisan and Tripleset, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., free
Open Mike Eagle: With Serengeti and Video Dave, Sun., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $20
Corey Harper: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15
Anthony Russo: With Kallitechnis, Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $16
Mild Minds: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Joshua Day Experience: With Destino, Ian Allen, Danac and Emacity, Sat., Feb. 11, 4 p.m., $14
Arlie: Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $20
modernlove.: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15
Krooked Kings: With Mind’s Eye, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $18
Two Another: Back to Us Tour: Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., $20
Westerman: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $17

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Augustus: With Stella Nøva and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $18
Bleak Mystique: With Monk Gyatso and Lu Lagoon, Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15
Dave Tamkin: With McKenna Michels, Jenny Shawhan and Scott Clay, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $12
Horse Bitch: With Waiting Room and Cagemates, Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $15
Early Eyes: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $18
Immigrant’s Child: With Tiny Tomboy and Lobo Hombre, Sun., Feb. 5, 4 p.m., $13
Runnner: With waveform*, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $16
Enumclaw: With Nitefire, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15
Elita: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $16

MARQUIS THEATER
Introducing Daniel Seavey: Sun., Jan. 22, 6 p.m., $20
Maddie Zahm: You Might Not Like Her Tour: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $20

MEOW WOLF
Top Flite Empire: With Collabratory, HYP3 (DJ), Jalu, Pricelexs and Kashi, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20
Break Science: Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $25
LASZEWO: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $20
Orchard Lounge: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $25
Dimond Saints: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25
Duffrey: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $21.50
Nox Vahn: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $20

MERCURY CAFE
DJ Williams’ Shots Fired: Tue., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10
Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup: With Barbara The Band, Mon., Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., free

MISSION BALLROOM
Phil Lesh & Friends: Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $75-$125
Sidepiece: Kiss and Tell: Third Base Tour: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $29-$99
Sullivan King: Thrones of Blood US Tour: With b2b Kai Wachi, Level Up, Benda and Vastive, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $29.95-$79
Elephant Revival: With The Tallest Man on Earth, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $55
Sabrina Carpenter: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $39.50
Ice Cube: With Westside Boogie, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
Caroline Polachek: The Spiraling Tour: With Alex G, Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $39.95-$99.95
Gregory Alan Isakov: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $75-$139.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Emotional Oranges: The Pulp Fiction Tour: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $25
Theo Katzman: With Benjamin Jaffe, Wed., April 12, 8:30 p.m., $30
City Morgue: My Bloody America Tour: With VEIN.FM, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.50
Molchat Doma: With Nuovo Testamento, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Waterparks: The Property Tour: With Hunny, Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $35
Death Grips: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Supermagick: With Feral Suits, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Felipe Esparza: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$65
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
One Night of Queen: Sun., March 12, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Shane Gillis Live: Sat., April 1, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $29.75-$39.75

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dom Dolla: With Patrick Topping, LF SYSTEM, Torren Foot, Option4 and Ladies of Leisure, Sat., April 1, 6 p.m.; Sun., April 2, 5 p.m., $45-$95
Boris Brejcha: With Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer and Deniz Bul, Tue., April 18, 6 p.m., $35-$120
Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$: With Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods and Little Stranger, Sat., April 22, 6:45 p.m., $59.50-$179.50
Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour: With Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon, Fri., May 5, 6:30 p.m., $35-$65
Big Head Todd and the Monsters: With Grace Potter, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $58.50-$88.50
Trampled by Turtles: With Amigo The Devil, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $61
Dispatch and the Colorado Symphony: With Amythyst Kiah, Sun., July 30, 7 p.m., $56.50-$89.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Fossil Blood: With Eaglewing, Keef Duster and Cult Communion, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Grace DeVine & the Moonbeams: With BabyBaby, Joby and Jessica L’Whor, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15
State Drugs: With Holographic American and A Strange Happening, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10
Church Fire: With Elegant Everyone, Velvet Horns and An Antiquated Bluff, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12
VCO: With Totem Pocket and Business Cashmere, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Coral Grief: With Duck Turnstone and Ian Huschle, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Silver and Smoke: With Kevin Daniel and Treehouse Sanctum, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10
Signals Midwest: With Calamity and Tuff Bluff, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gasolina Party: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $17-$22
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Joshua Bassett: The Complicated Tour: With Lindsey Lomis, Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $35.95

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation