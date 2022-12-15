Ice Cube, Phil Lesh and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Phil Lesh is noodling his way back to Denver with a show at the Mission on Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $75-$125 and go on sale Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
New Show / On Sale Dates
Beethoven Violin Concerto: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 23, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 30, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Aymée Nuviola: With the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Ode to Joy: With The Denver Young Artists Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony Chorus, Sun., May 7, 2:30 p.m., $0-$20
Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker: With Conductor Andrew Litton and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 14, 1 p.m., $15-$98
A Tribute to John Williams: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 28, 1 p.m., $15-$98
BOULDER THEATER
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Tenth Mountain Division (3/17) with The Jauntee (3/18), Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
MarchFourth: 20th Anniversary Tour: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Built to Spill: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $26-$30
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
GloRilla and Friends: Anyways, Life's Great Tour: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$59.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour: With Uncle Kracker, Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., $35-$249.95
Zac Brown Band: With King Calaway, Thu., Oct. 12, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $55-$153.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
NAV: Never Sleep Tour: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
Key Glock: Glockoma Tour: Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
The Interrupters: With Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Sun., May 21, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
1ST BANK CENTER
John Summit: Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $32-$65
FOX THEATRE
Twinsick: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Dopapod: With ManyColors, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
Scary Pockets: With David Ryan Harris, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
An Evening With Brooks Nielsen: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$28
GLOBE HALL
Whoa Sequoia: With Green Chi and J. Carmone, Thu., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $14
Float Goat: With Cista Vinum, Fun Machine and Slyjax, Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $12
Post/War: With Magnolia Grove, Relate and Overslept, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15
Joe Pug: With Lizzie Weber, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $25
Stephen Sanchez: With Cece Coakley, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $16-$19
Trousdale: The Road Trip! Tour: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $16
Riz La Vie: With Johan Lenox, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $20
Tove Styrke: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20
Crawlers: With Pollyanna, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $20
Titus Andronicus: With Country Westerns, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $20
Cheekface: With Sad Park, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $18
Transviolet: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $18.50
The Academic: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $18
Tanukichan: With Winter, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15
GOTHIC THEATRE
Judge John Hodgman: Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40
Latrice Royale presents Life Goes On: Valentine's Show: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$40
David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour: With Sean Patton, Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50
Rayland Baxter: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $25
Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour: With Marty Friedman and Trauma, Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$45
Microwave: With Oso Oso, Delta Sleep and Mothe, Mon., April 3, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25.50
Pop Evil: Skeletons Tour: With The Word Alive and Avoid, Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $25.50-$32.50
POND: North America Tour 2022: With Cryogeyser, Tue., May 16, 8:30 p.m., $27
Haken Arch: With Echo, Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Ne Obliviscaris: With Beyond Creation and Persephone, Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50
HI-DIVE
The Milk Blossoms: With Meek and Knuckle Pups, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Karaoke Night: With Cassidy and Kim, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With Midwife, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Autumn Creatures: With Cherished, Bloodsports and Shadows Tranquil, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Limbwrecker: With Vexing, Poison Tribe and Dead Gods, Thu., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Modular Synth Night: With Enemy Sender, Alx-106, Love Cosmic Love, Sine Mountain, Kent_ucky, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15
JLR Band: With The Resonant Rogues and Brianna Straut, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12
King Pari: With South of France, Sun., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Lykotonon: With Ritual Aesthetic, Noctambulist, Morningstar Delirium and DJ Swarth, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Suicide Forest: With Belltower and Insipidus, Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dumbo Gets Mad: With Sea Moya, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Martin Dupont: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Hop Valley Presents: A White Elephant Extravaganza: With Dirty Rotten Rhymers, BRiNK and B.S.E. Initial, Wed., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., free
Open House: With Mxxnwatchers, Weir, Mellisan and Tripleset, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., free
Open Mike Eagle: With Serengeti and Video Dave, Sun., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $20
Corey Harper: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15
Anthony Russo: With Kallitechnis, Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $16
Mild Minds: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Joshua Day Experience: With Destino, Ian Allen, Danac and Emacity, Sat., Feb. 11, 4 p.m., $14
Arlie: Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $20
modernlove.: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15
Krooked Kings: With Mind’s Eye, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $18
Two Another: Back to Us Tour: Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., $20
Westerman: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $17
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Augustus: With Stella Nøva and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $18
Bleak Mystique: With Monk Gyatso and Lu Lagoon, Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15
Dave Tamkin: With McKenna Michels, Jenny Shawhan and Scott Clay, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $12
Horse Bitch: With Waiting Room and Cagemates, Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $15
Early Eyes: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $18
Immigrant’s Child: With Tiny Tomboy and Lobo Hombre, Sun., Feb. 5, 4 p.m., $13
Runnner: With waveform*, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $16
Enumclaw: With Nitefire, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15
Elita: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $16
MARQUIS THEATER
Introducing Daniel Seavey: Sun., Jan. 22, 6 p.m., $20
Maddie Zahm: You Might Not Like Her Tour: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Top Flite Empire: With Collabratory, HYP3 (DJ), Jalu, Pricelexs and Kashi, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20
Break Science: Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $25
LASZEWO: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $20
Orchard Lounge: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $25
Dimond Saints: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25
Duffrey: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $21.50
Nox Vahn: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $20
MERCURY CAFE
DJ Williams’ Shots Fired: Tue., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10
Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup: With Barbara The Band, Mon., Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., free
MISSION BALLROOM
Phil Lesh & Friends: Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $75-$125
Sidepiece: Kiss and Tell: Third Base Tour: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $29-$99
Sullivan King: Thrones of Blood US Tour: With b2b Kai Wachi, Level Up, Benda and Vastive, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $29.95-$79
Elephant Revival: With The Tallest Man on Earth, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $55
Sabrina Carpenter: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $39.50
Ice Cube: With Westside Boogie, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
Caroline Polachek: The Spiraling Tour: With Alex G, Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $39.95-$99.95
Gregory Alan Isakov: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $75-$139.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Emotional Oranges: The Pulp Fiction Tour: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $25
Theo Katzman: With Benjamin Jaffe, Wed., April 12, 8:30 p.m., $30
City Morgue: My Bloody America Tour: With VEIN.FM, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.50
Molchat Doma: With Nuovo Testamento, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Waterparks: The Property Tour: With Hunny, Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $35
Death Grips: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Supermagick: With Feral Suits, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Felipe Esparza: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$65
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
One Night of Queen: Sun., March 12, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Shane Gillis Live: Sat., April 1, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $29.75-$39.75
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dom Dolla: With Patrick Topping, LF SYSTEM, Torren Foot, Option4 and Ladies of Leisure, Sat., April 1, 6 p.m.; Sun., April 2, 5 p.m., $45-$95
Boris Brejcha: With Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer and Deniz Bul, Tue., April 18, 6 p.m., $35-$120
Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$: With Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods and Little Stranger, Sat., April 22, 6:45 p.m., $59.50-$179.50
Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour: With Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon, Fri., May 5, 6:30 p.m., $35-$65
Big Head Todd and the Monsters: With Grace Potter, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $58.50-$88.50
Trampled by Turtles: With Amigo The Devil, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $61
Dispatch and the Colorado Symphony: With Amythyst Kiah, Sun., July 30, 7 p.m., $56.50-$89.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Fossil Blood: With Eaglewing, Keef Duster and Cult Communion, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Grace DeVine & the Moonbeams: With BabyBaby, Joby and Jessica L’Whor, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15
State Drugs: With Holographic American and A Strange Happening, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10
Church Fire: With Elegant Everyone, Velvet Horns and An Antiquated Bluff, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12
VCO: With Totem Pocket and Business Cashmere, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Coral Grief: With Duck Turnstone and Ian Huschle, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Silver and Smoke: With Kevin Daniel and Treehouse Sanctum, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10
Signals Midwest: With Calamity and Tuff Bluff, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gasolina Party: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $17-$22
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Joshua Bassett: The Complicated Tour: With Lindsey Lomis, Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $35.95
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.