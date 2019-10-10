Illenium's Show at Red Rocks Tonight Canceled

Denver music lovers have been known to brave some pretty extreme weather conditions at Red Rocks, but we also know when to stay home. So it should come as no surprise that Denver-based Nicholas D. Miller, otherwise known as Illenium, does, too.

AEG Presents just announced that the October 10 Illenium show at Red Rocks, the first of what was to be a three-night stand at the venue, has been canceled because of the crazy-ass snowstorm.

But don't fret! The shows for Friday and Saturday (October 11 and October 12) are still on, thanks to a kinder forecast. (Cross your fingers.) Here's a statement about the cancellation posted by Illenium on social media:

"Hey Guys, I’m heartbroken to announce this right now. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions, the City of Denver is unable to open Red Rocks Amphitheatre for our show today. The Ascend Thursday show is cancelled. We were ready for an epic snow party but we’ve exhausted all options and it just is not possible. Based upon the current forecast, Friday and Saturday’s shows will continue as scheduled. Refunds for tonight are in process, expect refund processing in 24-48 hours if tickets were purchased online through AXS or at point of purchase."