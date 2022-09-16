Reverend Horton Heat, Iron Maiden and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Mabon: A Harvest Concert Series begins at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons on Friday. Iron Maiden brings the metal to Ball Arena on Saturday, while Snotty Nose Rez Kids rock the mic at the Summit on Sunday.
But that's not all; find all the best weekend concerts below:
Mabon: A Harvest Concert Series
Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17; Sunday, September 18; 7 p.m.
Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons
$75-$200
The three-day music festival at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons includes Regina Spektor and Watchhouse on Friday. On Saturday, Emmylou Harris ft. Watchhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Big Richard and Andrew Marlin take the stage. The festival closes on Sunday with Watchhouse, Waxahatchee, The Lil Smokies and Yasmin Williams.
Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat
Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$35
Toadies scored a hit late in the grunge era with 1994's "Possum Kingdom." Reverend Horton Heat plays a mix of punk, country, surf and rockabilly music called psychobilly that's good for dancing and fighting. Drakulas, which open the night, includes members of Rise Against and Riverboat Gamblers.
Melvins
Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$25-$27.50
From Dale Crover's punishing drums to King Buzzo's snarling guitar, the Melvins are definitely a mood to witness live. Opener We Are the Asteroid calls its music "freak rock" and includes members of Butthole Surfers, Ed Hall and Pain Teen.
Iron Maiden
Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$49.50-$124.50
Take in a classic heavy-metal band in a classic heavy-metal band venue — an enormous sports arena. Pretend it's 1983. Florida metal outfit Trivium opens up.
Sick of It All
Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$27-$175
Sick of It All and Agnostic Front play New York hardcore, a genre that started to blur the lines between punk and metal in the 1980s. The latter act is considered a pioneer in thrash metal.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Sunday, September 18, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$17.50
Snotty Nose Rez Kids hail from Canada and rappers Yung Trybez and Young D, both First Nations, bring a unique perspective to hip-hop. Wu-Tang gives listeners an impression of Staten Island, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids do the same, but for Indigenous people from western Canada.
