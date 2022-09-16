Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Reverend Horton Heat, Iron Maiden and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

September 16, 2022 5:00AM

Reverend Horton Heat
Reverend Horton Heat Brandon Marshall
Mabon: A Harvest Concert Series begins at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons on Friday. Iron Maiden brings the metal to Ball Arena on Saturday, while Snotty Nose Rez Kids rock the mic at the Summit on Sunday.

But that's not all; find all the best weekend concerts below:



Mabon: A Harvest Concert Series
Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17; Sunday, September 18; 7 p.m.
Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons
$75-$200
The three-day music festival at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons includes Regina Spektor and Watchhouse on Friday. On Saturday, Emmylou Harris ft. Watchhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Big Richard and Andrew Marlin take the stage. The festival closes on Sunday with Watchhouse, Waxahatchee, The Lil Smokies and Yasmin Williams.



Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat
Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$35
Toadies scored a hit late in the grunge era with 1994's "Possum Kingdom." Reverend Horton Heat plays a mix of punk, country, surf and rockabilly music called psychobilly that's good for dancing and fighting. Drakulas, which open the night, includes members of Rise Against and Riverboat Gamblers.



Melvins
Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$25-$27.50
From Dale Crover's punishing drums to King Buzzo's snarling guitar, the Melvins are definitely a mood to witness live. Opener We Are the Asteroid calls its music "freak rock" and includes members of Butthole Surfers, Ed Hall and Pain Teen.



Iron Maiden
Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$49.50-$124.50
Take in a classic heavy-metal band in a classic heavy-metal band venue — an enormous sports arena. Pretend it's 1983. Florida metal outfit Trivium opens up.



Sick of It All 
Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$27-$175
Sick of It All and Agnostic Front play New York hardcore, a genre that started to blur the lines between punk and metal in the 1980s. The latter act is considered a pioneer in thrash metal.



Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Sunday, September 18, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$17.50
Snotty Nose Rez Kids hail from Canada and rappers Yung Trybez and Young D, both First Nations, bring a unique perspective to hip-hop. Wu-Tang gives listeners an impression of Staten Island, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids do the same, but for Indigenous people from western Canada.

Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation