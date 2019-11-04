Itchy-O and the Velveteers Will Scream in the New Year

Two of Denver's heaviest and hardest-working acts are teaming up to ring in the New Year at the Gothic Theatre.
Itchy-O, Denver's troupe of fifty-plus masked musicians who pummel audiences with electronic noise, wailing guitars and a madcap percussion section, will headline with an offering of magical rites and amped-up spectacle. The Velveteers, a captivating three-person rock band that's been touring Europe and continues to rise, will open.
The concert will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at the Gothic in Englewood.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Get yours starting at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at AXS.
