4
The mysterious percussion-based electronic performance band Itchy-O.
The mysterious percussion-based electronic performance band Itchy-O.
itchy-O

Itchy-O and the Velveteers Will Scream in the New Year

Kyle Harris | November 4, 2019 | 10:56am
Two of Denver's heaviest and hardest-working acts are teaming up to ring in the New Year at the Gothic Theatre.

Itchy-O, Denver's troupe of fifty-plus masked musicians who pummel audiences with electronic noise, wailing guitars and a madcap percussion section, will headline with an offering of magical rites and amped-up spectacle. The Velveteers, a captivating three-person rock band that's been touring Europe and continues to rise, will open.

The concert will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at the Gothic in Englewood.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Get yours starting at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

