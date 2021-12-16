Jack White, Excision and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jack White, who's set to release Fear of the Dawn in April, brings his Supply Chain Issues tour to 1STBANK Center on Saturday, June 11. It marks his first headlining tour in four years. Tickets ($55-$105) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17.
Excision headlines 1STBANK Center on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, with Ghastly, Kai Wachi, Grex, YDG and Fransis Derelle opening on Friday, and Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Kompany, Calcium and Sippy Versa opening on Saturday. Tickets ($59.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17.
The seventh annual Funk on the Rocks is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 28, with Chromeo, Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger and special guest Jim-E Stack. Tickets ($49.95-$75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Dopapod: Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sarah Jarosz: with Taylor Ashton, Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Rally ’Round the Family: Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $17.50.
Sierra Ferrell: With Nick Shoulders, Sun., March 20, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
BOETTCHER AUDITORIUM
Ben Folds and the Colorado Symphony: Sat., April 23, 7:30 p.m.
BOULDER THEATER
Colbie Caillat: Mon., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.
Josh Ritter: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Sarah Jarosz: Sun., March 20, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
Yves Tumor: Tue., March 22, 8 p.m., $25-30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $25.50-$79.
Freddie Gibbs: With MIKE, redveil, Sat., April 30, 8 p.m.
Scary Pockets: with Jake Sherman, Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $25.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Beartooth: Wed., March 30, 5:30 p.m., $34.75-$64.75.
Carl Cox: With Maya Jane Coles, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m., $49.75-$69.75.
Mile High Mardi Gras: With Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, the Pimps of Joytime, New Orleans Suspects, Sat., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $29.75-$49.75.
Papa Roach: With Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, Sun., March 6, 6 p.m., $49.75-$79.75.
1STBANK CENTER
Excision: With Ghastly, Kai Wachi, Grex, YDG, Fransis Derelle (3/18), Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Kompany, Calcium, Sippy Versa (3/19), Fri., March 18, 6 p.m.; Sat., March 19, 6 p.m., $59.50.
Jack White: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $55-$105.
FOX THEATRE
Andy Frasco & the U.N.: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Dopapod: Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Drunken Hearts and Buffalo Commons: With Pick & Howl, Fri., Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Freddie Gibbs: With MIKE, redveil, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Riverside: With Keith Semple of the Cyberiam, Sat., April 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Scary Pockets: With Jake Sherman, Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
School of Rock Broomfield: Sun., Jan. 23, 11:30 a.m., $14-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Baroness: Fri., Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
A Brother’s Fountain (album release): With Nolen and Friends and Trevor Michael Davis, Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $12.
Cannons: With Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue, Wed., March 16, 8 p.m.
Cedric Burnside: Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m., $25.
Daniel Nunnelee: Fri., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., $13.50.
Deadpan: Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
New Ben Franklins 14th Annual Waylon Jennings Tribute Show: Ft. Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours, Fri., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12.
Paul Cherry: With Dougie Poole and Sedona, Thu., March 24, 8 p.m.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: With Acid Dad, Tue., May 17, 8 p.m.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Grandson: With Royal & The Serpent, Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Lawrence: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
nothing,nowhere.: With POORSTACY, carolesdaughter, guccihighwaters, Tue., May 17, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
HI-DIVE
American Culture: With Tender Object, Lowfaith, Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m.
Annual Holiday Show: Ft. Adam Halferty, Tue., Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Dummy: With American Culture, Cindygod, Candy Apple, Tue., March 29, 8 p.m.
Jennifer O'Connor: Wed., April 27, 8 p.m.
Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band: With Paul Jacobs, Thu., March 24, 9 p.m.
Wild Powwers: Tue., March 15, 9 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Man on Man: Wed., March 9, 8 p.m., $14.
Open House: With Matty Ghost, Ham's House and Rahooligan, Thu., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., free.
LOST LAKE
Flowerhead: With the Keeps, Sunrise Daydream and the Backseaters, Sun., Jan. 2, 2 p.m., $12.
Puppet: With N3WPORT, Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m., $15.
The Technicolors: Sat., March 19, 9 p.m., $15.50.
MARQUIS THEATER
The Burroughs: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15.
Mae: Fri., March 4, 7 p.m., $20.
Pacific Dub: Wed., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $16.
MISSION BALLROOM
Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt: With the Alchemist and Boldy James, Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $45.50-$89.50.
Boris Brejcha: Thu., March 3, 9 p.m.; Fri., March 4, 9 p.m., $38-$90.
Jhay Cortez: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Said the Sky: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $29.50-$79.
OGDEN THEATRE
Cordae: Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$69.95.
Fatboy Slim: Thu., Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Latto: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $28-$65.50.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Don McLean: Thu., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $19.71-$125.
Marisela: Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $30-$125.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The 7th Annual Funk on the Rocks: Chromeo: With Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger and special guest Jim-E Stack, Sat., May 28, 6 p.m., $49.95-$75.
Brit Floyd: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m.
Get the Led Out: Thu., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Fri., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $85.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, Fri., July 29, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., July 30, 6:30 p.m., $56.50-$139.50.
Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown: Ft. Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk perform the music of the Meters, the Soul Rebels, Tue., June 28, 6:30 p.m., $46.75-$75.
Turnpike Troubadours: With Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, Sat., May 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.
SUMMIT
Between the Buried and Me: Tue., March 15, 6 p.m., $25.
Electric Feels: Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Level Up Tour: Wed., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20.
